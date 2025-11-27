Copy of Newspaper Publication regarding notice of Extra- Ordinary General Meeting Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.11.2025) Summary of the proceedings of the Extra - Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Friday, December 19 , 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 19.12.2025) Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the Extra Ordinary General meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/12/2025)