Neueon Corporation Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Developments

Neueon Towers Limited aims to realize two established objectives: Transform steel from a commodity and product into a service, and leverage on the Groups excellence in the production of quality long steel. The Honble NCLT has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by a consortium led by PRECA Solutions India Private Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Resolution Applicant") vide its Order dated 23th Oct, 2024 ("Approval Order"). The Resolution Applicant has then formed an SPV namely "PRECA Structures Private Limited" for implementation of the approved resolution plan. The resolution plan is thus binding on all stakeholders. The new Board of Directors has been reconstituted to manage affairs of the company w.e.f. 06th Nov 2024.

Opportunities and Threats

Your company is essentially an Indias Power Transmission and Telecom Infrastructure space. However, historically its weaknesses have been in terms of marketing, revenue generation, HR management, cash-flow management, risk analysis, customer support management, intellectual property protection and structured planning in an overall sense. This new management team has focused on abovementioned weaknesses and is working to establish and implement the standard operating practices by observing leaders in respective filed.

Segment–wise or product-wise performance

Your Company is operating in multiple segments i.e., Indias Power Transmission and Telecom Infrastructure space. During the year under review, there is no sales by the company

Risks and concerns.

The weak-link of your company historically has been the Marketing and Revenue generation despite the fact that the company has cutting-edge business and better than contemporary products. This gap needs to be bridged forthwith as the top most priority and marketing strategies have to be efficiently and effectively tuned. Concerned agencies, identified as responsible for promoting the products and generating revenues will be taken into confidence before / during the product conceptualisation and introduction whenever and wherever necessary, help of market research teams of proven reputation will be sought before embarking on product development. HR management is a discipline which needs to be strengthened in a large measure to effectively manage the faculties of discipline, compensation, reward / redressal schemes and career progressions in your company. Also, the main goal of the organization will be to meet its financial obligations in terms of profitability and healthy cash flows. All the activities of your company will work to fall in line to meet this core objective.

Internal Financial Control Systems and their Adequacy

The Company has adequate internal financial control systems and procedures in all operational areas and at all levels equipments procurement, finance, administration, marketing and personnel departments. The Audit committee reviews the adequacy of internal controls from time to time.

Financial review

The Highlights of Financial Operational Performance are given below:

( In Lakhs)

Particulars 2025-25 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income 556.61 152.72 151.85 Total Expenditure 9,630.28 9,522.48 9,476.99 Profit before Tax (9,073.68) (9,369.77) (9,325.14) Provision for Tax -- -- -- Profit after Tax (9,073.68) (9,369.77) (9,325.14) Transfer to General Reserve -- -- -- Profit available for appropriation -- -- -- Provision for Proposed Dividend -- -- -- Provision for Corporate Tax -- -- --

The total revenue of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, was 556.61 lakhs, representing a increase from 152.72 lakhs in the previous financial year. Despite the growth in revenue, the Company incurred a net loss of 9,073.68 lakhs during the year, primarily due to depreciation. However, this marks a slight improvement compared to the net loss of 9,369.77 lakhs reported in the previous year.

Human Resources Development and Industrial Relations

The Company believes that the quality of its employees is the key to its success in the long run and is committed to provide necessary human resource development.

Industrial relations during the year are cordial and the Company is committed to maintain the same in future. By order of the Board