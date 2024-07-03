iifl-logo

Neueon Corporation Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
21.91
(-4.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.91
  • Day's High21.91
  • 52 Wk High27.4
  • Prev. Close23.06
  • Day's Low21.91
  • 52 Wk Low 5.76
  • Turnover (lac)0.65
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value13.79
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,238.89
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Neueon Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹21.91

Prev. Close

₹23.06

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.65

Day's High

₹21.91

Day's Low

₹21.91

52 Week's High

₹27.4

52 Week's Low

₹5.76

Book Value

₹13.79

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,238.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Neueon Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2025

arrow

15 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Neueon Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Neueon Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:58 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Nov-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 93.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 93.63%

Non-Promoter- 0.18%

Institutions: 0.17%

Non-Institutions: 6.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Neueon Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

56.54

56.54

56.54

56.54

Preference Capital

0

1.27

1.27

1.27

Reserves

856.81

-1,533.66

-1,439.96

-1,346.71

Net Worth

913.35

-1,475.85

-1,382.15

-1,288.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

2.93

64.14

203.12

yoy growth (%)

-100

-95.41

-68.41

-85.46

Raw materials

0

-1.36

-57.45

-194.16

As % of sales

0

46.52

89.56

95.59

Employee costs

-0.76

-2.63

-3.85

-4.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-96.17

-214.13

-439.81

-460.03

Depreciation

-93.79

-94.17

-93.91

-94.88

Tax paid

31.56

-8.14

-22.81

-31.88

Working capital

-2.4

-784.5

-385.66

-40.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-95.41

-68.41

-85.46

Op profit growth

-97.63

-69.61

374.42

-131.04

EBIT growth

-51.41

-54.95

162.25

-206.44

Net profit growth

-70.93

-51.95

-5.95

237.95

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2021

Gross Sales

15.97

5.4

0.09

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.97

5.4

0.09

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.08

0.06

Other Income

0.14

0.17

1.44

1.44

0.04

Neueon Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,970

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,090.5

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.55

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.54

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

414.9

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Neueon Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

SUDHEER RAYACHOTI

E D & Wholetime Director

Vijayendra Santharam Seranyan Pasumarthi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anupama Govardhanagiri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neelapala Muneyya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Purusothama Reddy Marrikunta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Surabhi Verma

Company Secretary / General Manager

Subrat Sahoo

Registered Office

Sy No 321 Turkala Khanapur (V),

Hatnur (M),

Telangana - 502296

Tel: -

Website: http://www.neueontowers.com

Email: info.towers@sujana.com

Registrar Office

3rd Flr 306 Rightwin,

Amrutha Ville, Somajiguda,

Hyderabad-500082

Tel: 91-40-23374967/23370

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: bsshyd@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Neueon Towers Limited (Formerly known as Sujana Towers Limited), a part of Sujana Group, was incorporated on April 06, 2006 in Andhra Pradesh led by the Promoters, Yalamanchili S. Chowdary, G. Sriniva...
Read More

Reports by Neueon Corporation Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Neueon Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Neueon Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Neueon Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neueon Corporation Ltd is ₹1238.89 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neueon Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neueon Corporation Ltd is 0 and 5.64 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neueon Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neueon Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neueon Corporation Ltd is ₹5.76 and ₹27.4 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Neueon Corporation Ltd?

Neueon Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.61%, 3 Years at 84.30%, 1 Year at 49.14%, 6 Month at 280.38%, 3 Month at 59.23% and 1 Month at -11.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neueon Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neueon Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 93.63 %
Institutions - 0.18 %
Public - 6.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Neueon Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.