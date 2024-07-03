Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTrading
Open₹21.91
Prev. Close₹23.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.65
Day's High₹21.91
Day's Low₹21.91
52 Week's High₹27.4
52 Week's Low₹5.76
Book Value₹13.79
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,238.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
56.54
56.54
56.54
56.54
Preference Capital
0
1.27
1.27
1.27
Reserves
856.81
-1,533.66
-1,439.96
-1,346.71
Net Worth
913.35
-1,475.85
-1,382.15
-1,288.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
2.93
64.14
203.12
yoy growth (%)
-100
-95.41
-68.41
-85.46
Raw materials
0
-1.36
-57.45
-194.16
As % of sales
0
46.52
89.56
95.59
Employee costs
-0.76
-2.63
-3.85
-4.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-96.17
-214.13
-439.81
-460.03
Depreciation
-93.79
-94.17
-93.91
-94.88
Tax paid
31.56
-8.14
-22.81
-31.88
Working capital
-2.4
-784.5
-385.66
-40.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-95.41
-68.41
-85.46
Op profit growth
-97.63
-69.61
374.42
-131.04
EBIT growth
-51.41
-54.95
162.25
-206.44
Net profit growth
-70.93
-51.95
-5.95
237.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
15.97
5.4
0.09
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.97
5.4
0.09
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.08
0.06
Other Income
0.14
0.17
1.44
1.44
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,970
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,090.5
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.55
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.54
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
414.9
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
SUDHEER RAYACHOTI
E D & Wholetime Director
Vijayendra Santharam Seranyan Pasumarthi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anupama Govardhanagiri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neelapala Muneyya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Purusothama Reddy Marrikunta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Surabhi Verma
Company Secretary / General Manager
Subrat Sahoo
Sy No 321 Turkala Khanapur (V),
Hatnur (M),
Telangana - 502296
Tel: -
Website: http://www.neueontowers.com
Email: info.towers@sujana.com
3rd Flr 306 Rightwin,
Amrutha Ville, Somajiguda,
Hyderabad-500082
Tel: 91-40-23374967/23370
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: bsshyd@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Neueon Towers Limited (Formerly known as Sujana Towers Limited), a part of Sujana Group, was incorporated on April 06, 2006 in Andhra Pradesh led by the Promoters, Yalamanchili S. Chowdary, G. Sriniva...
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Reports by Neueon Corporation Ltd
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