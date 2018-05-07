To

The Members of

Neueon Towers Limited

Your directors have pleasure in presenting before you the 18th Boards Report on the Companys business and operations, together with the audited financial statements (standalone & consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Update on implementation of the ‘Resolution Plan

In accordance with the applicable provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 ("IBC/Code"), the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP Process") of M/s. Neueon Towers Limited ("Company"), the Honble NCLT has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by a consortium led by PRECA Solutions India Private Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Resolution Applicant") vide its Order dated October 23, 2024 ("Approval Order"). The Resolution Applicant has then formed an SPV namely "PRECA Structures Private Limited" for implementation of the approved resolution plan. The resolution plan is thus binding on all stakeholders The Monitoring Committee was formed on November 04, 2024 and new Board of Directors, Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee has been reconstituted on December 02, 2024 to manage affairs of the company as per approved resolution plan. Post reconstitution of new Board of Directors, the Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors and is currently implementing the resolution plan. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the approved resolution plan, provisions of the Act/Listing Agreement. The trading in the shares of the company were suspended by both the stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) w.e.f. November 06th 2024, pursuant to the corporate action i.e., capital reduction as per Honble NCLT order dated October 23rd 2024. The Company has filed application with BSE limited and National Stock Exchange of India seeking listing of securities issued pursuant reduction of share capital from Rs. 56,54,45,250/- to Rs. 5,65,44,552/- (by way of reducing the Face Value from Rs.10/- each to Re. 1/- each) in compliance the Approved Resolution Plan approved by order passed by the Honble NCLT, Hyderabad bench dated October 23rd 2024 and under Regulation 28(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. The company is yet to receive in-principle listing approval from both the exchanges. Members are requested to read this report in light of the fact that the new Board and the new management is currently implementing the resolution plan.

Standalone and Consolidated Financial Highlights:

In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act), and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations) the Company has prepared its financial statements as per Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) for the FY 2024-25. The financial highlights of the Companys standalone operations are as follows:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars 2024-25 2023-24 Total Income 556.61 152.72 Total Expenditure 9,630.28 9,522.48 Profit before Tax (9,073.68) (9,369.77) Provision for Tax -- -- Profit after Tax (9,073.68) (9,369.77) Transfer to General Reserve -- -- Profit available for appropriation -- -- Provision for Proposed Dividend -- -- Provision for Corporate Tax -- --

The financial highlights of the Companys consolidated operations are as follows:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars 2024-25 2023-24 Total Income 556.61 152.72 Total Expenditure 9,630.28 9,522.48 Profit before Tax (9,073.68) (9,369.77) Provision for Tax -- -- Profit after Tax (9,073.68) (9,369.77) Transfer to General Reserve -- -- Profit available for appropriation -- -- Provision for Proposed Dividend -- -- Provision for Corporate Tax -- --

Performance a) Operations

The total revenue of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, was 556.61 lakhs, representing a increase from 152.72 lakhs in the previous financial year. Despite the growth in revenue, the Company incurred a net loss of 9,073.68 lakhs during the year, primarily due to depreciation. However, this marks a slight improvement compared to the net loss of 9,369.77 lakhs reported in the previous year. b) Prospects

The Company was admitted for Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process in the year 2019 and thereafter the Company activities in all respects were deteriorated until the new management took over the Company very recently as per the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble NCLT and the management is is studying the current business lines of the Company in order to identify and focus on the profit generating lines.

Your company aims to realize two established objectives: Transform steel from a commodity and product into a service, and leverage on the Company excellence in the production of quality long steel. Company aims to emerge as the first integrated player in the towers segment in South India. This can be possible due to the companys resounding expertise in rerolling facilities that help in tower fabrication as per customer specific sizes, within far lesser timeframes.

Change in the nature of business

There was no change in nature of the business of the Company during the financial year ended on March 31, 2025.

Listing of Companys Equity Shares

The Companys Equity shares were listed with M/s. BSE Limited and M/s. National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Stock Exchanges). In March 22nd 2024, the stock exchanges i.e., NSE & BSE had granted approval for recommencement of trading which was under suspension from January 06, 2022. With effect from November 06th 2024, trading in shares has been suspended due to various corporate actions as per approved resolution plan.

Share Capital

During the F.Y. 2024-25, there is change in share capital of the company.

As per approved resolution plan, the capital restructuring of the Company is under process by way of reduction of equity share capital through reduction in face value of equity share of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1/- each as provided below in tabular format:

Sl No. Category Erstwhile Paid-up Equity Share Capital (in Rs.) Erstwhile No. of Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each New Paid-up Equity Share Capital as per the approved Resolution Plan (post reduction in capital) (in Rs.) New No. of Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each as per the approved Resolution Plan (post reduction in face value from Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1/- each) 1 Erstwhile Promoters* 21,07,44,430 2,10,74,443 2,10,74,443 2,10,74,443 2 Public 35,47,01,090 3,54,70,109 3,54,70,109 3,54,70,109 Total 56,54,45,520 5,65,44,552 5,65,44,552 5,65,44,552

* The erstwhile promoters shall be re-classified to public category and accordingly their new shares post reduction in capital due to reduction in face value from Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1/- shall be categorized as public holding. During the year and as per approved resolution plan, company has extinguished of entire Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS) capital of INR 1,26,83,229/-

Employees Stock Options

No employee was issued Stock Option, during the year equal to or exceeding 1% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of grant.

Buy Back of shares and disinvestment

The Company has not bought back any of its securities and there was no disinvestment during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025.

Compliance with Secretarial Standards

The Company complied with all applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS)

The Company has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) with effect from April 1, 2017 pursuant to Ministry of Corporate Affairs notification of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. The standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company, forming part of the Annual Report, have been prepared and presented in accordance with all the material aspects of the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) as notified under section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 (by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (‘MCA)) and relevant amendment rules issued thereafter and guidelines issued by the Securities Exchange Board of India ("SEBI").

Transfer of unclaimed Dividend(s)/ Shares to Investor Education and Protection Fund

During the FY 2025-26, there was no unpaid/ unclaimed dividend pertaining to FY 2017-18 to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund (‘IEPF) Account established by the Central Government. Pursuant to the provisions of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended, the shares on which dividend remains unpaid / unclaimed for seven consecutive years or more shall be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund (‘IEPF) after giving due notices to the concerned shareholders, which is not applicable to the Company during the year.

Unclaimed securities demat suspense account

There were no unclaimed securities to be kept in the demat suspense account.

Transfer to reserves

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserves and Surplus Account.

Significant and material orders passed by the regulators

During the FY 2024-25, the Honble NCLT, Hyderabad bench passed an Order on October 23, 2024 approving the Resolution Plan of the Company and the said Resolution Plan is under the process of implementation for the Company. Apart from above, there were no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

Management Discussion & Analysis

Various business aspects including market conditions, business opportunities, challenges etc. have been discussed at length in the Managements Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), which forms part of this Annual Report.

Dividend

The Company has not declared any dividend during the year.

Change in the nature of the business, if any:

There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or associates, during the year under review.

Particulars in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo

The information on Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are provided in the Annexure-I forming part of this Report.

Subsidiary, Associate and Joint Venture Companies

As on March 31, 2025, your company is having one wholly owned subsidiary– M/s. Digitech Business Systems Limited, Hong Kong.

Performance and financial position of each of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures:

As per Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a Report on the performance and financial position of each of the subsidiaries, associates and joint venture companies of the Company is enclosed as Annexure-II to this Report.

Material Changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company that have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the Report i.e. between March 31, 2025 to July 15, 2025.

Fixed deposits:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public in terms of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet for the FY 2024-25.

Consolidated financial Statements

As per Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the consolidated financial statement of the Company and all its Subsidiary prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards forms part of this Annual Report. Further, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of our subsidiaries and associates in the prescribed form in AOC-1 is attached as Annexure-II to the Directors Report. As per the provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has placed separately the un-audited financial statements of its subsidiary (not operating) on its website www.neueon.in and copies of un-audited financial statements of the subsidiaries will be provided to the Members at their request.

Statement of Particulars of Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel/ employees:

Information required pursuant to Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided along with a statement containing, inter alia, names of employees employed throughout the financial year and in receipt of remuneration of Rs. 102 lakhs or more, employees employed for part of the year and in receipt of Rs. 80.50 lakhs or more per annum, pursuant to Rule 5(2) the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided as Annexure-III to this report.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments

During the year under review, there is no loans, guarantees or Securities or Investments made by the company.

Board of Directors and Key Management Personnel

Our company has reconstituted 6 (six) Board of Directors which includes women directors as per Approved Resolution Plan and as required under Reg. 17 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 and Companies Act, 2013:

S. No. Name of Director Date of appointment Designation Category 1 Mr. Sudheer Rayachoti 06.11.2024 Chairman and Managing Director Executive 2 Mr. PVS Santharam 02.12.2024 Whole time Director Executive 3 Ms. G Anupama 11.11.2024 Women Director Non-Executive and Independent 4 Ms. Surabhi Verma 09.06.2025 Additional Women Director Non-Executive and Independent 5 Mr. M Purusothama Reddy 02.12.2024 Director Non-Executive and Independent 6 Mr. N Muneyya 11.11.2024 Director Non-Executive and Independent

As per approved resolution plan, the following directors deemed to have resigned (w.e.f. 06 Nov 2024) as directors from the Board upon reconstitution of board of directors by resolution applicant. a) Mr. Srinivasa Raju Gottumukkala b) Mr. Venkata Bhaskara Rao Maddala c) Mr. Lanka Visweswar Rao d) Mr. Hanumantha Rao Sandepudi (deceased)

During the year, Mr. V Naveen Babu has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Subrat Sahoo has been appointed as Company Secretary and General Manager (Legal) of the company. As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Sudheer Rayachoti will retire at the ensuing annual general meeting and, being eligible, seek re-appointment. The Board of Directors recommends their re-appointment.

Familiarisation Programme

Familiarization programmes were conducted time to time to make directors aware about operations and policies of the company.

Board Meetings:

The Board and Committee meetings are pre-scheduled and a tentative calendar of the meetings shall be finalised in consultation with the Directors to facilitate them to plan their schedule. However, in case of urgent business needs, approval is taken by passing resolutions through circulation. During the year under review, total 6 (six) board meetings were held. The details of the meetings including the composition of various committees are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

Performance Evaluation:

The formal annual evaluation of the performance of the Board as well as non-independent directors was undertaken by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The performance of Board Committees and of individual independent directors was undertaken by the Board members. The manner of the evaluation of the Board and other Committees has been determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as per SEBI circular dated January 05, 2017.

Declaration from Independent Directors:

The independent directors have submitted the declaration of independence stating that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 as well as under Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Opinion of the Board:

The Board is of the opinion that all the independent directors appointed during the year meet the criteria of independence and the Board is satisfied about their integrity, expertise and experience (including proficiency).

Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration

The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters are adopted as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid out in the nomination and remuneration policy of the Company.

The nomination and remuneration policy is adopted by the Board and said policy is placed on the Companys website www.neueon.in.

Dividend Distribution Policy

The web link of the Dividend Distribution Policy is placed on the Companys Website www.neueon.in for the perusal of the shareholders.

Risk Management

Your Company had formulated a risk management policy for dealing with different kinds of risks that it faces in the day-to-day operations of the Company. Risk Management Policy of the company outlines different kinds of risks and risk mitigating measures to be adopted by the Board. The Company has adequate internal financial control systems and procedures to mitigate the risk. The risk management procedure is reviewed by the Board of Directors on a regular basis.

Adequacy of Internal Financial Controls

The internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements, apart from statutory audit, internal audit and cost audit compliance, are adequate to the size and operations of the Company.

Directors responsibility statement

In terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company states that: i. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; ii. the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period; iii. the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities: iv. the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; v. the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operative effectively; and vi. the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operative effectively.

That, a system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

Related Party Transactions

In accordance with Section 134(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, there were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. The details of related party disclosures as stated in the notes to the financial statements forms part of this annual report.

Vigil Mechanism

The Company established a whistleblower policy in order to assure that the business is conducted with integrity and that the Companys financial information is accurate.

Auditors:

(a)Statutory Auditors

M/s. RPSV & Co. (FRN.: 013151S), Chartered Accountants has been appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company for term of 5 (Five) consecutive years commencing from F.Y. 2024-25 to 2028-29 in 17th Annual General Meeting held on 31st December 2024. Due to professional preoccupation, RPSV & Co., Chartered Accountants, (FRN 013151S) has expressed their inability to continue as statutory auditors of the Company vide their resignation letter dated July 10, 2025. Based on the experience and competency of the Auditors, requirement of the Company and other relevant aspects, the Board of Directors (‘the Board) at their meeting held on July 15, 2025, considered and recommended the appointment of M/s. ASKM & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 012799S) and Peer Review Certificate No. 017150, Hyderabad, as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a first term of 5 (Five) consecutive years commencing from F.Y. 2025-26 to 2029-30, for the approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting, to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s. RPSV & Co. (FRN.: 013151S), Chartered Accountants. M/s. ASKM & Co., Chartered Accountants have confirmed that they are eligible for appointment and their appointment, if made, would be within the prescribed limits and shall be in accordance with the conditions and criteria as prescribed under section 139, 141 and other applicable provisions of the Act and Rules made thereunder and board confirmed their eligibility under the relevant provisions of Chapter X of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. The Board has accordingly recommended to the shareholders for their appointment for a first term of 5 (Five) consecutive years who shall hold the office till the conclusion of 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2030.

Pursuant to notification from the MCA dated 07.05.2018, ratification of appointment of statutory auditors at every Annual General Meeting has been omitted.

Auditors Qualifications/reservations/adverse remarks/ Frauds reported:

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 17, 2027 duly reviewed the Statutory Auditors Report on the Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2025. In line there off, qualifications/ emphasis of the matter and management replies as below:

Statutory Auditors Qualifications in the Secretarial Audit Report Management Replies Auditors Report -Standalone Non-conduct of Impairment Testing (Ind AS 36): The Company has not conducted an impairment assessment of its Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE), investments, and other financial assets despite the existence of impairment indicators, such as: The Honble NCLT has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by a consortium led by PRECA Solutions India Private Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Resolution Applicant") vide its Order dated 23rd Oct, 2024 ("Approval Order"). The Resolution Continued accumulated losses and a negative net worth position; Underutilized or non-operational assets. Applicant has then formed an SPV namely "PRECA Structures Private Limited" for implementation of the approved resolution plan. The new Board of Directors has been reconstituted to manage affairs of the company w.e.f. 06th Nov 2024 which is confident run the business of the Company successfully in the coming years for the benefit of all the stakeholders of the Company. The new Board of Directors has been reconstituted to manage affairs of the company w.e.f. 06th Nov 2024 which is confident run the business of the Company successfully in the coming years for the benefit of all the stakeholders of the Company. In the absence of an independent valuation or impairment testing, we are unable to ascertain whether the carrying values of these assets are appropriate or require adjustments. The Honble NCLT has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by a consortium led by PRECA Solutions India Private Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Resolution Applicant") vide its Order dated 23rd Oct, 2024 ("Approval Order"). The Resolution Applicant has then formed an SPV namely "PRECA Structures Private Limited" for implementation of the approved resolution plan. The new Board of Directors has been reconstituted to manage affairs of the company w.e.f. 06th Nov 2024 which is confident run the business of the Company successfully in the coming years for the benefit of all the stakeholders of the Company. The new Board of Directors has been reconstituted to manage affairs of the company w.e.f. 06th Nov 2024 which is confident run the business of the Company successfully in the coming years for the benefit of all the stakeholders of the Company. Implementation Status of Resolution Plan As of the balance sheet date: The Company has executed 50% of the settlement obligations to financial and operational creditors under the approved Resolution Plan. The Honble NCLT has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by a consortium led by PRECA Solutions India Private Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Resolution Applicant") vide its Order dated 23rd Oct, 2024 ("Approval Order"). The continued solvency and operational stability of the Company depend on the timely execution of the remaining obligations and implementation measures as laid down in the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble NCLT, Hyderabad bench order dated on October 23, 2024. The Resolution Applicant has then formed an SPV namely "PRECA Structures Private Limited" for implementation of the approved resolution plan. The new Board of Directors has been reconstituted to manage affairs of the company w.e.f. 06th Nov 2024 which is confident run the business of the Company successfully in the coming years for the benefit of all the While this does not constitute a material misstatement, it is significant to users of the financial statements. stakeholders of the Company. The new Board of Directors has been reconstituted to manage affairs of the company w.e.f. 06th Nov 2024 which is confident run the business of the Company successfully in the coming years for the benefit of all the stakeholders of the Company. Auditors Report Consolidated Non-Conduct of Asset Impairment Test (Ind AS 36 – Impairment of Assets) The Honble NCLT has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by a consortium led by PRECA Solutions India Private Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Resolution Applicant") vide its Order dated 23rd Oct, 2024 ("Approval Order"). The Resolution Applicant has then formed an SPV namely "PRECA Structures Private Limited" for implementation of the approved resolution plan. The new Board of Directors has been reconstituted to manage affairs of the company w.e.f. 06th Nov 2024 which is confident run the business of the Company successfully in the coming years for the benefit of all the stakeholders of the Company. The new As per Ind AS 36, an entity is required to test for impairment whenever there are indicators that an assets carrying amount may not be recoverable. Board of Directors has been reconstituted to manage affairs of the company w.e.f. 06th Nov 2024 which is confident run the business of the Company successfully in the coming years for the benefit of all the stakeholders of the Company. The Company has not performed an impairment test on its property, plant & equipment (PPE), investments, and other financial assets, despite: The Companys significant accumulated losses and negative net worth. Certain assets being non- operational or underutilized. In the absence of an independent fair valuation or impairment study, we are unable to determine whether the carrying amounts of assets are recoverable or require impairment adjustments. Investment in Unquoted Equities (Ind AS 109 – Financial Instruments) The parent Company had made investment in its subsidiary amounting to Rs.13,993.47 Lakhs since 2007 has been carry forward at cost, However, the current fair value of these investments has not been ascertained by the management, no valuation study has been conducted to assess potential impairment, Consequently, recoverability of this investment is uncertain. We did not audit the financial statements of Digitech Systems Pvt Ltd, which reflects total assets of Rs. 17,430.88 Lakhs as of March 31, 2025 and a net loss after tax Nil. These financial statements have bot been reviewed or audited by us and we have relied solely on management representations. Our opinion is qualified in respect of this matter. As of the balance sheet date: The Company has executed 50% of the settlement obligations to financial and operational creditors under the approved Resolution Plan. The continued solvency and operational stability of the Company depend on the timely execution of the remaining obligations and implementation measures as laid down in the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble NCLT, Hyderabad bench order dated on October 23, 2024. While this does not constitute a material misstatement, it is significant to users of the financial statements.

(b)Secretarial Auditors & Secretarial Audit Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 read with Regulation 24A of SEBI LODR Regulations, as amended, the Board, subject to the approval of the shareholders, has appointed M/s. RPR & Associates, Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for a period of five years i.e. from FY 2025- 26 to FY 2029-30. The Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s. RPR & Associates for the period under review in Form MR-3 is in Annexure-IV to this Report. Management Representation forms part of qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks in the Secretarial Audit Report.

(c) Internal Auditors

During the year under review, the Company has appointed M/s. PVRM & Associates, Chartered

Accountants as internal auditors to review internal controls and operating systems and procedures.

(d) Cost Auditors

Appointment of Cost Auditors is not applicable as the turnover is less than applicable limit and hence maintenance of cost records was not applicable to the Company.

(e) Cost Audit Records

Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, the maintenance of cost records is not applicable to the company for the year under review.

Declaration as per Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013

During the year, the statutory auditors and secretarial auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed by or against the Company by its Directors/ Officers/ Employees to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereof. Therefore, no details are required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3) (ca) of the Act.

Insurance:

All properties and insurable interests of the Company including buildings, plant and machinery and stocks have been fully insured.

Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives:

Since the Company did not have profits (average net profits for the last three financial years), it was not obligated to contribute towards CSR activities during FY 2024-25. The Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility u/s 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required to be given as the Company was not required to contribute towards CSR activities during FY 2024-25.

Annual Return:

As required pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended), a copy of the Annual Return of the Company shall be placed on the Website of the Company at www.neueon.in.

Human resources

The management believes that competent and committed human resources are vitally important to attain success in the organisation. In line with this philosophy, utmost care is being exercised to attract quality resources and suitable training is imparted on various skill-sets and behaviour. Various initiatives were undertaken to enhance the competitive spirit and encourage bonding teamwork among the employees and could achieve the targeted growth in the performance of the Company.

Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment

The Company has formulated and implemented a policy for Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace. During the year under review, the Company has not received any complaints under the policy. The Company has many systems, processes and policies to ensure professional ethics and harmonious working environment. We follow Zero Tolerance towards Corruption and unethical conduct. The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. During the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the Company has not received any Complaints pertaining to Sexual Harassment.

Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) in the use of proceeds

Pursuant to Regulation 32(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, this is to state that this Regulation is not applicable to the Company since the Company has not made public issue, rights issue or preferential issue during the year under review and accordingly there are no deviations or variations in the use of proceeds from the objects stated in the offer document or explanatory statement to the notice for the general meeting, as applicable.

Corporate Governance:

A separate section on Corporate Governance practices followed by your Company, as stipulated under Schedule V(C) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is annexed hereto as Annexure-VI and forming part of this report.

Auditors certificate on Corporate Governance

As required by SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the auditors certificate on corporate governance regarding the compliance of conditions forms integral of this Report.

Statement containing additional information as required under Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013

A statement containing additional information as required under Clause IV of Section II of Part II of Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 is provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report.

Maternity benefit provided by the company under Maternity Benefit Act 1961

The Company confirms that it has followed the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. All eligible women employees received the required benefits, including paid leave, continued salary and service, and post-maternity support like nursing breaks and flexible work options.

Data Privacy, Data Protection, and Cybersecurity

The Company is committed to upholding the highest standards of data privacy and protection. In light of the increasing reliance on digital infrastructure, the Company has implemented comprehensive cybersecurity and data protection policies, aligned with industry best practices and the evolving regulatory framework, including provisions under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and applicable data protection regulations. Key initiatives undertaken during the year include: - Deployment of end-to-end encryption and multi-layered security protocols for data storage and transfer. - Regular third-party cybersecurity audits and vulnerability assessments. - Employee training programs on data protection and cybersecurity awareness. - Strict access control mechanisms and implementation of role-based permissions. - Data breach response protocols in accordance with the CERT-In guidelines. The Company continues to invest in digital infrastructure to ensure robust protection of stakeholder information and business continuity.

Audit trail applicability (audit and auditors) rules 2014 - Rule 11 of the Companies Act 2013.

The Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Appointment of Designated Person (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 - Rule 9 Of the Companies Act 2013.

In accordance with Rule 9 of the Appointment of Designated Person (Management and Administration) Rules 2014, it is essential for the Company to designate a responsible individual for ensuring compliance with statutory obligations. The Company has proposed and appointed Mr. Sudheer Rayachoti, Managing Director of the Company as a Designated Person by the Board and the same shall be reported in the Annual Return of the Company.

Details of application made or any proceeding pending under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016

During the year under review, no application was made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and there were no one time settlement with any of the Banks or Financial Institutions.

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR)

The Listing Regulations mandate the inclusion of the BRSR as part of the Annual Report for top 1,000 listed entities based on market capitalisation. In accordance with the Listing Regulations, our company does not fall under 1,000 listed entities based on market capitalisation.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this Report, particularly those which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis as explained in the Corporate Governance Report, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute ‘forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied in the statement depending on the circumstances.

Appreciation

The board wish to place on record its appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment. The enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of the employees have enabled the Company to stream line all the pending compliances and thereby to have a fresh start for the Company.

Acknowledgements:

Your directors would like to place on record their sincere appreciation to customers, business associates, bankers, vendors, government agencies and shareholders for their continued support.