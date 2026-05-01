|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2026
|27 Apr 2026
|Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, May 1, 2026. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, May1, 2026. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on today i.e., May 01, 2026, has inter-alia considered and approved the following items of business: 1. Audited Financial Results and Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. 2. Noted the Auditors Report (Standalone and Consolidated) issued by the Statutory Auditors, M/s. ASKM & Co., on the aforementioned Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. 3. Appointment of M/s. PVRM & Associates Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2026-27. 4. Approval for evaluation of strategic investments / acquisitions in identified sectors such as defence, renewable energy, education technology (Ed-tech). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|5 Feb 2026
|Neueon Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 2. To take note of limited review report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2025. Enclosing Q3 financial results for the FY 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Jan 2026
|26 Dec 2025
|Neueon Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a) To consider and recommend the appointment of Mr. Krishnamurthy Vijayan as Chairman and Director (DIN 00589406) of the company in the non-executive non-independent category for a period of 5 years to the members for their approval. b) To consider and recommend the appointment of Mr. Bolla Durga Vara Prasad as a Director (DIN 11178704) of the company in the non-executive non-independent category for a period of 5 years to the members for their approval. c) To conduct Postal Ballot by way of remote e-voting facility only, to obtain approval of the shareholder of the Company. d) To consider the appointment of the scrutinizer for the postal ballot remote e-voting as per attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2025
|31 Oct 2025
|Neueon Towers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as per attached letter Mr. Bolla Durga Vara prasad has been appointed as an Additional Director (non-executive) of the company w.e.f. 07th Nov 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 07/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2025
|7 Jul 2025
|Quarterly Results & Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To consider, approve and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30th, 2025. 2. To consider and take note of the limited review report of the statutory auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30th, 2025. 3. To consider the appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the company for five financial year 2025-31. 4. To consider and recommend for the approval of members of the Company, the proposal to sell or otherwise dispose of the three undertakings/assets of the Company situated at Khanapur and Bollaram. 5. To consider and approve the Boards Report together with annexures for the FY 2025-26. 6. To consider and approve the Notice of the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to fix the date, time, venue and mode of the said meeting. 7. To consider the appointment of the scrutinizer for the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Neueon Towers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider, approve and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30th, 2025. 2. To consider and take note of the limited review report of the statutory auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30th, 2025. 3. To consider the appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the company for five financial year 2025-31. 4. To consider and recommend for the approval of members of the Company, the proposal to sell or otherwise dispose of the three undertakings/assets of the Company situated at Khanapur and Bollaram. 5. To consider and approve the Boards Report together with annexures for the FY 2025-26. 6. To consider and approve the Notice of the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to fix the date, time, venue and mode of the said meeting. 7. To consider the appointment of the scrutinizer for the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/07/2025) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 attached. ASKM & Co. appointed as statutory auditor to fill the casual vacancy subject to shareholder approval in upcoming 18th AGM. as per attached letter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.