Quarterly Results & Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To consider, approve and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30th, 2025. 2. To consider and take note of the limited review report of the statutory auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30th, 2025. 3. To consider the appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the company for five financial year 2025-31. 4. To consider and recommend for the approval of members of the Company, the proposal to sell or otherwise dispose of the three undertakings/assets of the Company situated at Khanapur and Bollaram. 5. To consider and approve the Boards Report together with annexures for the FY 2025-26. 6. To consider and approve the Notice of the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to fix the date, time, venue and mode of the said meeting. 7. To consider the appointment of the scrutinizer for the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Neueon Towers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider, approve and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30th, 2025. 2. To consider and take note of the limited review report of the statutory auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30th, 2025. 3. To consider the appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the company for five financial year 2025-31. 4. To consider and recommend for the approval of members of the Company, the proposal to sell or otherwise dispose of the three undertakings/assets of the Company situated at Khanapur and Bollaram. 5. To consider and approve the Boards Report together with annexures for the FY 2025-26. 6. To consider and approve the Notice of the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to fix the date, time, venue and mode of the said meeting. 7. To consider the appointment of the scrutinizer for the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/07/2025) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 attached. ASKM & Co. appointed as statutory auditor to fill the casual vacancy subject to shareholder approval in upcoming 18th AGM. as per attached letter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2025)