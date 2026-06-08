Neueon Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
56.54
56.54
56.54
56.54
Preference Capital
0
1.27
1.27
1.27
Reserves
856.81
-1,533.66
-1,439.96
-1,346.71
Net Worth
913.35
-1,475.85
-1,382.15
-1,288.9
Minority Interest
Debt
53.09
2,194.88
2,194.88
2,194.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
159.16
159.26
159.26
159.26
Total Liabilities
1,125.6
878.29
971.99
1,065.24
Fixed Assets
819.6
908.32
1,002.34
1,096.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
139.93
139.93
139.93
139.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.1
0.1
0.1
Networking Capital
163.62
-172.09
-172.28
-177.69
Inventories
4.97
4.97
4.97
4.97
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
164.96
163.05
162.92
162.76
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.32
12.03
12.14
12.34
Sundry Creditors
-14.89
-9.61
-9.72
-9.72
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.73
-342.53
-342.59
-348.04
Cash
2.45
2.02
1.9
6.78
Total Assets
1,125.6
878.28
971.99
1,065.24
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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