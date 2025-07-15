AGM 19/08/2025 The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, August 14, 2025 to Tuesday, August 19, 2025 (both days inclusive) (both days inclusive) and the Record date will be Wednesday, August 13, 2025 for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the F.Y.2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2025) As per attached report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23.07.2025) Outcomes of 18th AGM held today enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2025)