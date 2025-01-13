iifl-logo-icon 1
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Split

266.57
(1.29%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

O N G C CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

O N G C: Related News

BHEL and ONGC ink pact to collaborate on RE projects

BHEL and ONGC ink pact to collaborate on RE projects
13 Jan 2025|08:54 AM

13 Jan 2025|08:54 AM

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) have signed an MoU to explore joint projects.

ONGC increases stake in subsidiary OPaL to 95.69%

ONGC increases stake in subsidiary OPaL to 95.69%
4 Dec 2024|09:22 AM

4 Dec 2024|09:22 AM

The complex also includes modern facilities for pyrolysis gasoline hydrogenation, butadiene extraction, and benzene extraction.

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024
4 Dec 2024|07:55 AM

4 Dec 2024|07:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.

ONGC Expands Global Reach with New Stake in Azerbaijan's ACG Oil Field

ONGC Expands Global Reach with New Stake in Azerbaijan's ACG Oil Field
30 Nov 2024|07:33 PM

30 Nov 2024|07:33 PM

The deal worth $60 million was sealed on 29 November 2024 and is a strategic one for ONGC Videsh to further build upon its presence in the country's energy sector of Azerbaijan.

ONGC logs 34% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

ONGC logs 34% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit
12 Nov 2024|01:19 PM

12 Nov 2024|01:19 PM

The PSU oil giant's revenue for Q2 was ₹33,881 Crore, down 4% from ₹35,266 Crore in the previous quarter.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

NTPC and ONGC Forge Joint Venture for Renewable Energy Push

NTPC and ONGC Forge Joint Venture for Renewable Energy Push
5 Nov 2024|12:15 PM

5 Nov 2024|12:15 PM

The Joint Venture Agreement was signed on February 7, 2024, during India Energy Week, and has received necessary approvals from DIPAM and NITI Aayog.

ONGC and NTPC Join Forces for Green Energy

ONGC and NTPC Join Forces for Green Energy
4 Nov 2024|02:37 PM

4 Nov 2024|02:37 PM

According to a statement by NTPC, the two organizations would establish a joint venture through their own companies.

ONGC, BPCL seek foreign partners for new refineries

ONGC, BPCL seek foreign partners for new refineries
21 Oct 2024|09:55 AM

21 Oct 2024|09:55 AM

At a cost of between ₹70,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore, ONGC and BPCL independently intend to build a 12 mmtpa (million metric tons per annum) oil refinery each.

ONGC to Transport Gas with small LNG Plants

ONGC to Transport Gas with small LNG Plants
14 Oct 2024|12:36 PM

14 Oct 2024|12:36 PM

According to their website, the increased price for new gas will make new gas development projects viable.

