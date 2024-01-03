Independent auditors Examination Report on Restated Financial Information

The Board of Directors,

Om Power Transmission Limited (Formerly, Om Power Transmission Private Limited)

703-706,7th Floor, Fortune Business Hub,

Near Shell Petrol Pump,

Science City Road,

Sola, Ahmedabad, Gujarat,

India - 380 060.

Dear Sirs,

1. We O.M.M.S & Associates have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Om Power Transmission Limited (Formerly, Om Power Transmission Private Limited) (the "Company" or the "Issuer") comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the Restated Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Restated Statement of Changes in Equity, the Restated Statement of Cash Flows for the years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, and Notes to the Restated Financial Information including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 29, 2025, for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus ("DRHP"), prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer ("IPO") comprising a fresh issue of Equity Shares and offer for sale of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Restated Financial Information

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE Limited") and BSE Limited ("BSE") (collectively "stock exchanges") in connection with the proposed IPO (Fresh issue & offer for sale). The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Note 1.2 to the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the Companys responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note, as may be applicable.

Auditors Responsibilities

3. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement are agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated February 11, 2025, requesting us to carry out the assignment, in connection with the proposed Offer of the Company.

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI.

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) Requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations.

Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the guidance note in connection with the proposed IPO (Fresh issue & offer for sale).

Restated Financial Information

4. This Restated Financial Information has been compiled by the management of the company from:

a) The audited Ind AS financial statements of the Company as at and for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (referred to as "Ind AS") as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on September 01, 2025;

b) The audited special purpose Ind AS financial statements of the company as at and for each of the years ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 (together hereinafter referred as the "Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements") each prepared in accordance with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on September 01, 2025. These Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements had been prepared by making adjustments required under Ind AS to the audited IGAAP financial statements of the Company as at and for the years ended March 31 2024 and March 31,2023 (the "Statutory Indian GAAP Financial Statements") prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules 2021, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which were approved by the Board of directors at their meeting held on September 15, 2024, and September 05, 2023 respectively.

Up to the financial year ended March 31, 2024 the Company prepared its financial statements in accordance with accounting standards notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read together with paragraph 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 ("Indian GAAP" or "Previous GAAP") due to which the Special Purpose Ind AS financial statements were prepared under Ind AS 101 for the relevant periods involved.

The Audited Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements as at and for the years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 have been prepared after making suitable adjustment to the accounting heads from their GAAP values following accounting policies and accounting policy choices (both mandatory exceptions and optional exemptions availed as per Ind AS 101 ) refer note 47 and as per presentation, accounting policies and grouping /classifications , so that such financial statements are in compliance with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015.

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Independent Auditors Report issued by us, dated September 01, 2025, on the audited Ind AS financial statements of the Company as at and for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, as referred in paragraph 4(a) above.

b) Auditors reports issued by us dated September 01, 2025, on the Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company as at and for each of the years ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 as referred in paragraph 4(b) above.

6. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us as at and for the years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, we report that the Restated Financial Information:

a) have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications (if any) retrospectively in the financial years ended March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications followed as at and for the years ended March 31, 2025;

b) does not contain any qualifications requiring adjustments for matter mentioned in para 6 (a). Moreover, those remarks in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act and certain instances with respect to feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, pursuant to the requirements of Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 for the year ended March 31, 2025, which do not require any corrective adjustments in the Restated Financial Information have been disclosed in notes 60 to the Restated Financial Information; and

c) have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

7. We have not audited any financial statements of the Company as of any date or for any period subsequent to March 31, 2025. Accordingly, we express no opinion on the financial position, results of operations, cash flows and statement of changes in equity of the Company as of any date or for any period subsequent to March 31, 2025.

8. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements except for restatement of Basic and Diluted EPS on account of bonus issues subsequent to the financial year ended March 31, 2025, pursuant to the approval of shareholders granted in the board meeting held on July 25, 2025, wherein the Company issued "bonus shares" in the proportion of 40 equity shares for each share held. The record date for the said transactions fixed was July 18, 2025.

9. This report should neither in any way be constructed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us on the statutory purpose financial statements, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

10. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

11. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India and BSE limited and national stock exchange of India limited in connection with the proposed IPO (Fresh issue & offer for sale). Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.