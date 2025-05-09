To the Members of PARIN ENTERPRISES LIMITED (Formerly known as Parin Furniture Limited)

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PARIN ENTERPRISES LIMITED , which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2025 , the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2025, profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for

the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

There are no Key Audit Matters observed by us during audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor s Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Management s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act ) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 ( the Order ), issued by the Central Government of India in term of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we enclose in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2025 , taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 , from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B .

(B) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2025 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

(b) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for Which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2025 .

(d) Omitted

(e) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ( Intermediaries ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ( Ultimate Beneficiaries ) by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ( Funding Parties ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ( Ultimate Beneficiaries ) by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement.

(f) The company has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.0.20/- per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each i.e. 2% for the half year ended on 31st March 2025. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

For Bhavin Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.:101383W Sd/-

Date: 9th May 2025 Bhavin P. Bhansali

Place: Rajkot Partner

UDIN: 25043796BMIQSU9690 Membership No.: 043796

Firm Registration No.: 101383W

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025, we report the following:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management annually which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The company does not have any immovable property properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee). Accordingly, clause 3 (i)( c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31,2025.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate of each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with the books of accounts.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks/financial institutions on the basis of the security of the current assets of the company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the company with such banks/ financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in or provided security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has provided guarantees, granted loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies details of which are stated below. The Company has not provided guarantees or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year to firms or limited liability partnerships.

a) The company has provided guarantee, during the year as under:

A Particulars Guarantees (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate amount during the year 850.66 p - Subsidiary* e

T

the Companies Act, 2013

b) The investments made, guarantee provided, security given and the terms and conditions of grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are, in our opinion, prima-facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts of principal and interest have been regular as per stipulation.

d) There is no amount overdue fore more than ninety days in respect of the aforesaid loans.

e) There is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to same party.

f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms pr period of repayment hence clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) The company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantee or securities provided as applicable.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposit or amount which is deemed to be deposit from the public. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of the cost records has not been specified for the activities of the company by the Central Government u/s 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) ( a)The company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs cess and any other statutory dues applicable to the company with the appropriate authorities. The provisions relating to sales-tax, service tax, duty of excise, value added tax are not applicable to the company. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were pending at the end of the year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There is no statutory dues referred in foregoing paragraph vii) a), which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or

Disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. Hence clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of Interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The company has not been is a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures (as defined under the Companies Act 2013) during the year ended March 31,2025. Hence

Clause 3(ix) ( e ) of the Order is not applicable

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, associates or joint venture (as defined under the Companies Act 2013) Hence clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year hence the clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year hence the clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the Year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) The establishment of whistle blower mechanism is not applicable to the company hence reporting under clause 3(xi)( c) is not applicable to the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Accordingly the requirement To report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system Commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b)We have considered the internal audit report of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) ( a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no group company /Core Investment Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, Requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in notes to the Standalone Financial Statements,

ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and managements plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Since the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 with regard to corporate social Responsibility are not appliable to the company hence clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For Bhavin Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.:101383W Sd/-

Date: 9th May 2025 Bhavin P. Bhansali

Place: Rajkot Partner

UDIN: 25043796BMIQSU9690 Membership No.: 043796

Firm Registration No.: 101383W ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of PARIN ENTERPRISES LIMITED, RAJKOT

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PARIN ENTERPRISES LIMITED ( the Company ) as of 31st March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of PARIN ENTERPRISES LIMITED ( the Company ) as of 31 March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note ).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone

financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate..

For Bhavin Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.:101383W Sd/-

Date: 9th May 2025 Bhavin P. Bhansali

Place: Rajkot Partner

UDIN: 25043796BMIQSU9690 Membership No.: 043796

Firm Registration No.: 101383W