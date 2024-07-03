iifl-logo

Parin Enterprises Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
708.5
(0.57%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:06:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open704.5
  • Day's High708.5
  • 52 Wk High734.6
  • Prev. Close704.5
  • Day's Low685.05
  • 52 Wk Low 311.65
  • Turnover (lac)115.13
  • P/E183.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)787.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Parin Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

₹704.5

Prev. Close

₹704.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹115.13

Day's High

₹708.5

Day's Low

₹685.05

52 Week's High

₹734.6

52 Week's Low

₹311.65

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

787.71

P/E

183.94

EPS

3.83

Divi. Yield

0

Parin Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2025

arrow

25 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 28 Mar, 2025

arrow

4 Nov 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Parin Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Parin Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:58 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.76%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.26%

Non-Institutions: 26.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Parin Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

11.12

11.12

11.12

11.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.76

38.95

36.95

34.3

Net Worth

54.88

50.07

48.07

45.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

75.39

82.77

66.28

58.55

yoy growth (%)

-8.91

24.87

13.21

Raw materials

-48.36

-56.58

-47.21

-39.03

As % of sales

64.14

68.35

71.23

66.66

Employee costs

-7.59

-5.05

-4.09

-4.48

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.93

4.66

3.16

2.06

Depreciation

-1.56

-1.06

-0.5

-0.76

Tax paid

-1.04

-1.75

-0.8

-0.7

Working capital

8.11

2.66

19.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.91

24.87

13.21

Op profit growth

-10.11

53.91

17.05

EBIT growth

-11.99

44.25

2.24

Net profit growth

-0.69

23.23

74.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

247.66

167.66

81.93

81.19

76.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

247.66

167.66

81.93

81.19

76.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.08

0.29

0.19

0.54

1.07

Parin Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LG Electronics India Ltd

LGEINDIA

1,519.9

61.21,03,142.86692.7308,053.55112.93

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,140.3

41.9471,554.32734.240.886,687.68151.07

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

11,392

91.7169,646.277.90.09861.32530.24

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,276.2

119.4542,250.6782.20.313,739.65240.69

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,552.2

77.431,924.78162.930.553,862.88148.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Parin Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Umesh Dhirajlal Nandani

E D & Wholetime Director

Parin Umeshbhai Nandani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Deven Dipesh Nandani.

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dayalal Harjivanbhai Kesharia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shweta Chirag Kathrani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pranav Vinodkumar Manek

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Binika Chudasama

Registered Office

Plot No. 6 Revenue Survey No.,

149 NH at Vavdi Gondal Road,

Gujarat - 360004

Tel: 91-281-3300777

Website: http://www.parinfurniture.com

Email: cs@parinfurniture.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Parin Enterprises Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Parin Furniture Private Limited on September 12, 2006. Further, the Company was converted into a Public ...
Read More

Reports by Parin Enterprises Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Parin Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Parin Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹708.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Parin Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parin Enterprises Ltd is ₹787.71 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Parin Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Parin Enterprises Ltd is 183.94 and 12.23 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Parin Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parin Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parin Enterprises Ltd is ₹311.65 and ₹734.6 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Parin Enterprises Ltd?

Parin Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.59%, 3 Years at 114.63%, 1 Year at 94.40%, 6 Month at 16.85%, 3 Month at 2.41% and 1 Month at 11.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Parin Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Parin Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.76 %
Institutions - 0.26 %
Public - 26.97 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Parin Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.