Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹704.5
Prev. Close₹704.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹115.13
Day's High₹708.5
Day's Low₹685.05
52 Week's High₹734.6
52 Week's Low₹311.65
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)787.71
P/E183.94
EPS3.83
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.12
11.12
11.12
11.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.76
38.95
36.95
34.3
Net Worth
54.88
50.07
48.07
45.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
75.39
82.77
66.28
58.55
yoy growth (%)
-8.91
24.87
13.21
Raw materials
-48.36
-56.58
-47.21
-39.03
As % of sales
64.14
68.35
71.23
66.66
Employee costs
-7.59
-5.05
-4.09
-4.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.93
4.66
3.16
2.06
Depreciation
-1.56
-1.06
-0.5
-0.76
Tax paid
-1.04
-1.75
-0.8
-0.7
Working capital
8.11
2.66
19.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.91
24.87
13.21
Op profit growth
-10.11
53.91
17.05
EBIT growth
-11.99
44.25
2.24
Net profit growth
-0.69
23.23
74.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
247.66
167.66
81.93
81.19
76.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
247.66
167.66
81.93
81.19
76.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.08
0.29
0.19
0.54
1.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,519.9
|61.2
|1,03,142.86
|692.73
|0
|8,053.55
|112.93
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,140.3
|41.94
|71,554.32
|734.24
|0.88
|6,687.68
|151.07
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
11,392
|91.71
|69,646.2
|77.9
|0.09
|861.32
|530.24
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,276.2
|119.45
|42,250.67
|82.2
|0.31
|3,739.65
|240.69
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,552.2
|77.4
|31,924.78
|162.93
|0.55
|3,862.88
|148.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Umesh Dhirajlal Nandani
E D & Wholetime Director
Parin Umeshbhai Nandani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Deven Dipesh Nandani.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dayalal Harjivanbhai Kesharia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shweta Chirag Kathrani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pranav Vinodkumar Manek
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Binika Chudasama
Plot No. 6 Revenue Survey No.,
149 NH at Vavdi Gondal Road,
Gujarat - 360004
Tel: 91-281-3300777
Website: http://www.parinfurniture.com
Email: cs@parinfurniture.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Parin Enterprises Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Parin Furniture Private Limited on September 12, 2006. Further, the Company was converted into a Public ...
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Reports by Parin Enterprises Ltd
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