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Parin Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

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716.5
(-0.29%)
Jun 10, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Parin Furniture CORPORATE ACTIONS

10/06/2025calendar-icon
10/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 May 202620 May 2026
Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 20, 2026.
Board Meeting21 Apr 202616 Apr 2026
To consider Migration of the Company from NSE EMERGE Platform to the Main Board of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and other business matters Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 21, 2026 regarding Migration of company from SME to Main Board of National Stock Exchange of India subject to Shareholders approval and Notice of Postal Ballot. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 21.04.2026)
Board Meeting13 Apr 20264 Apr 2026
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 Parin Enterprises Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.04.2026)
Board Meeting29 Dec 202529 Dec 2025
Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 29, 2025.
Board Meeting17 Nov 202513 Nov 2025
To consider Fund Raising along with revision/addendum to the notice of EGM scheduled to be held on Thursday 27/11/2025. Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 17, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17.11.2025)
Board Meeting3 Nov 202531 Oct 2025
To consider Fund Raising through issuance of Compulsory-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares on a private placement basis . Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 03, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 03.11.2025)
Board Meeting31 Oct 202527 Oct 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Parin Enterprises Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31.10.2025)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202511 Oct 2025
To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Cancellation of Board Meeting to be held today i.e 17th October, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17.10.2025)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202523 Aug 2025
Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 23, 2025.

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