|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2026
|20 May 2026
|Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 20, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|21 Apr 2026
|16 Apr 2026
|To consider Migration of the Company from NSE EMERGE Platform to the Main Board of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and other business matters Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 21, 2026 regarding Migration of company from SME to Main Board of National Stock Exchange of India subject to Shareholders approval and Notice of Postal Ballot. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 21.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Apr 2026
|4 Apr 2026
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 Parin Enterprises Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|29 Dec 2025
|29 Dec 2025
|Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 29, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|17 Nov 2025
|13 Nov 2025
|To consider Fund Raising along with revision/addendum to the notice of EGM scheduled to be held on Thursday 27/11/2025. Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 17, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|3 Nov 2025
|31 Oct 2025
|To consider Fund Raising through issuance of Compulsory-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares on a private placement basis . Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 03, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 03.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|31 Oct 2025
|27 Oct 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Parin Enterprises Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2025
|11 Oct 2025
|To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Cancellation of Board Meeting to be held today i.e 17th October, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|23 Aug 2025
|23 Aug 2025
|Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 23, 2025.
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