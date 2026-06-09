Parin Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.12
11.12
11.12
11.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.76
38.95
36.95
34.3
Net Worth
54.88
50.07
48.07
45.42
Minority Interest
Debt
50.24
36.2
34.91
29.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
105.12
86.27
82.98
74.59
Fixed Assets
18.44
6.06
4.94
5.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.57
4.06
4.06
4.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
0.36
0.21
0.19
Networking Capital
80.11
74.43
68.43
62.54
Inventories
51.65
43.4
44.69
30.43
Inventory Days
147.3
Sundry Debtors
40.61
40.95
57.74
44.82
Debtor Days
216.96
Other Current Assets
6.15
6.49
5.92
4.98
Sundry Creditors
-11.83
-13.34
-36.17
-13.32
Creditor Days
64.48
Other Current Liabilities
-6.47
-3.07
-3.75
-4.37
Cash
1.7
1.38
5.33
2.14
Total Assets
105.11
86.29
82.97
74.59
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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