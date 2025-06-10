This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday 24,n March, 2025 has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.0.20/- per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each i.e. 2% for the financial year 2024-25. Further, the Board of Directors has fixed Friday, 28th March 2025 as Record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the said Interim Dividend