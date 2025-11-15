Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 27, 2025. Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 17, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15.11.2025) Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Summary of Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 27, 2025. Parin Enterprises Limited has submitted the Exchange Voting Results along with a copy of Scrutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 27, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 27.11.2025)