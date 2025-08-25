Fixed the date of 19th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company and the same will be scheduled to be held on Monday, 22 September, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company SitatuedAt Plot No. 1, 2 & 3, Rs No. 33, 8-B National Highway, Village-Bilayala, Taluka- Gondal-360311 District- Rajkot Gujarat India. Company has approved to provide E-Voting Facility at ensuing 19lh Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company and has appointed Mr. Kalpesh P Rachchh proprietor of M/s. K. P. Rachchh& Co., Practicing Company Secretary (Membership no. FCS- 5156) as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process and Voting at the 19th Annual General Meeting in a fair and transparent manner. Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 22, 2025. Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of MT for Evoting is 15-Sep-2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 25.08.2025) Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of 19th Annual General Meeting held on September 22, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 22.09.2025) Parin Enterprises Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report along with Voting Results of Annual General Meeting held on September 22, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 23.09.2025)