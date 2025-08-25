|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|22 Sep 2025
|23 Aug 2025
|Fixed the date of 19th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company and the same will be scheduled to be held on Monday, 22 September, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company SitatuedAt Plot No. 1, 2 & 3, Rs No. 33, 8-B National Highway, Village-Bilayala, Taluka- Gondal-360311 District- Rajkot Gujarat India. Company has approved to provide E-Voting Facility at ensuing 19lh Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company and has appointed Mr. Kalpesh P Rachchh proprietor of M/s. K. P. Rachchh& Co., Practicing Company Secretary (Membership no. FCS- 5156) as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process and Voting at the 19th Annual General Meeting in a fair and transparent manner. Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 22, 2025. Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of MT for Evoting is 15-Sep-2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 25.08.2025) Parin Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of 19th Annual General Meeting held on September 22, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 22.09.2025) Parin Enterprises Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report along with Voting Results of Annual General Meeting held on September 22, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 23.09.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.