|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|35
|350
|Final
|The Board of Directors has at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 17, 2024, recommended a dividend of Rs. 35/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (350%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be paid on or before September 6, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
