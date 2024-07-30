iifl-logo-icon 1
Pfizer Ltd Dividend

4,961.7
(0.04%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:19:59 PM

Pfizer CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend17 May 202421 Aug 202421 Aug 202435350Final
The Board of Directors has at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 17, 2024, recommended a dividend of Rs. 35/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (350%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be paid on or before September 6, 2024.

Pfizer: Related News

Pfizer reports 61% YoY profit surge in Q1 2024

30 Jul 2024|09:44 AM

At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 60.2%, reaching ₹177.5 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, compared to ₹110.8 Crore in the same quarter last year.

