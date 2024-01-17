|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|8 Sep 2023
|23 Sep 2023
|30 Sep 2023
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 the register of member and share transfer book of the Company will remain closed from September 23 2023 to September 30 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 21st AGM to be held on September 30 2023.
