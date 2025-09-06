To

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is our pleasure to present tire 50 th Directors Report of Omansh Enterprises Limited ("the Company") for the year ended 31st March, 2025.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

(Rs. in Lakh)

Particulars 2024-25 2023-24 Revenue from Operations - 1.02 Other Income 12.28 - Total Revenue 12.28 1.02 Total Expenses 31.64 33.74 Profit / (Loss) Before Tax (19.26) (32.72) Current Tax - - Deferred Tax - - Profit / (Loss) after Tax (19.26) (32.72) Basic (0.36) (6.21) Diluted (0.36) (6.21)

2. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR

During the year under review, your Company recorded revenue of Rs. 12.28 Lakh as compared to revenue of Rs. 1.02 Lakh in previous year. During the Financial year, the Company incurred net loss of Rs. 19.26 Lakh as compared to Net loss of Rs. 32.72 Lakh in the previous year. Your Directors are optimistic about companys business arid hopeful of better performance in the coming years.

3. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

During tire year under review, tire Company has altered its Memorandum of Association pursuant to Resolution Plan approved by the Honble NCLT, New Delhi Bench vide its order dated 29th February 2024 by adding of subclauses 6 and 7 after the existing sub clause 5 of Clause III (A) of the Memorandum of Association.

4. DIVIDEND AND APPROPRIATION

During the year under review, the Board of Directors of the Company do not propose airy dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.

5. TRANSFER TO RESERVES IN TERMS OF SECTION 134 (3) 0) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year under review, due to losses of Rs. 19.26 Lakh, no amount was transferred to reserves for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

6. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT.

During the Financial Year under review, there was a Change in the Capital Structure as per the Approved Resolution Plan as follows:

1. 100% of the share capital held by the Promoter Shareholders in the Company stood cancelled without payment of any consideration i.e. all earlier promoters ceased to be the promoters of the Company and the Promoters share capital of the Company stood reduced.

2. Tire share capital of the existing Public Shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date was reduced - i.e. for their existing shareholding of 500 fully paid shares, 499 Equity Shares was cancelled. Accordingly, Public share capital of the Company stood reduced.

3. Tire fresh funds were infused by the Resolution Applicant - Raconteur Granite Limited (by way of allotment of fresh Equity Share Capital i.e. 500000 (Five Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each hilly paid up), the Resolution Applicant became the new promoter of the Company.

Further, during the period between the end of the financial year on 31st March, 2025, and the date of this Report, there have been no material changes or commitments affecting the financial position of tire Company except the following:

An Open Offer has been announced under the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. Tire said open offer is currently in progress as on the date of this Report. Tire outcome of the open offer may result in a change in shareholding pattern and contr ol of the Company, which may have an impact on the operations and financial position of the Company in due course.

7. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Tire Company has neither accepted nor renewed airy deposits during the Financial Year 2024- 25 in terms of Chapter V of tire Companies Act, 2013.

8. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR BOARD MEMBERS

Pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Meeting of the Board and its powers) Rules, 2014 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, your Company has adopted familiarization programs for Independent Directors and other directors to familiarize them with the Company, their role, rights, responsibilities, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model, management structure, industry overview, internal control system and processes, risk management framework etc. Your Company aims to provide its Independent Directors, insight into the Companys business model enabling them to contribute effectively.

9. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel during the year as follows:

i. Ms. Anshu Kumari Agaiwal (M. No. A72422) was appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of tire Company w.e.f. 18 th April, 2024, however, she has resigned w.e.f. 20 th May, 2025.

ii. Mr. Rameshwar Dayal (DIN: 05248801) appointed as Additional Director (Non- Executive Independent) w.e.f. 29 th April, 2024 and regularized as Independent Director w.e.f. 30 th September, 2024.

iii. Ms. Renu Satti (DIN: 07781116) appointed as Managing Director w.e.f. 29 th April, 2024.

iv. Mr. Govindan Krishnan (DIN: 08544832) appointed as Whole-time Director w.e.f. 29 th April, 2024 and resigned from office of Whole-time Director as well as Director of the Company w.e.f. 05 th September 2024.

v. Mr. Ajay Suresh Yadav appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 29 th April, 2024.

vi. Mr. Babulal Bhawarlal Kharwad (DIN: 08005282) as Additional Director (Executive) of the Company and further he was designated as Whole-time Director of the Company w.e.f. 5th September, 2024.

vii. Mr. Tushar Virendra Pratap Singh (DIN: 10388960) as the Independent Director of the Company.

viii. Mr. Asdulla Mehfuzali Khan (DIN: 10388973) as the Independent Director of the Company.

ix. Mr. Jubin Prernji Gada (DIN: 10820579) was appointed as an Additional Non-executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 13 th November, 2024.

x. Mr. Jignesh Keshav Barot (DIN: 08184643) was appointed as an Additional Nonexecutive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 13 th November, 2024.

xi. Mrs. Sushila Babulal Kharwad (DIN: 10016692) was appointed as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. 13* November, 2024.

Change in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel after the closure of Financial Year 2024-

25 is as follows:

i. Ms. Muskan was appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 24* May, 2025. Mr. Santosh was appointed as the ChiefFinancial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 24* May, 2025.

ii. Mr. Krishan Kumar Jalan (DIN: 01767702), Mr. Parvesh Gupta (DIN:00506032), Mrs. Jyoti Gupta (DIN: 02280839), and Mr. Sudesh Gupta (DIN: 00197378) were appointed

as non-executive additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 22 nd August, 2025.

hi. Mr. Piyush Gupta (DIN: 02174867), Mr. Nilesh Jindal (DIN: 07593843) and Mr. Purshottam Gupta (DIN: 00397918) were appointed as Executive Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. 22 nd August, 2025. Mr. Avnish Jindal (DIN: 02293188) was appointed as Whole-time Director w.e.f. 22 nd August, 2025.

iv. Mr. Avnish Jindal (DIN: 02293188) was appointed as Additional Executive Director and Whole-Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 22 nd August 2025.

v. Mr. Jignesh Keshav Barot, Ms. Sushila, Mr. Jubin, Mr. Babulal and Mr. Rameshwar Dayal have tendered their resignation as Director of the Company w.e.f. 22 nd August, 2025.

vi. Mr. Babulal Bhawarlal Kharwad has tendered his resignation as Director of the Company w.e.f. 2 nd September, 2025.

Your Company has received necessary declaration from Independent Director of the Company under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 16 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under the aforesaid Section and Regulation.

None of the Directors of your Company is disqualified for tire financial year 2024-25 as per the provisions of Section 164 and 167 of the Companies Act, 2013 Act. Tire Directors of the Company have made necessary disclosures as required under various provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.

Formal Annual Evaluation

In compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, during the year, the Board adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating its performance as well as that of its Committees and Individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board. Structured questionnaires were used in the overall Boar d evaluation comprising various aspects of Board function.

Tire evaluation of Independent Director was carried out by tire entire Board and that of the Chairman and Non - Independent Directors were carried out by the Independent Directors.

Tire Directors were satisfied with the evaluation results, which reflected the overall engagement of the Board and its Committees with the Company.

10. NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP) AND OTHER EMPLOYEES

Tire Nomination and Remuneration Committee has adopted the attributes and qualifications as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, in respect of Independent Directors. Tire Committee

has also adopted the same attributes and qualifications, to the extent applicable, in respect of Non-Independent Directors. All tire Non-Executive Directors of the Company fulfil the fit and proper criteria for appointment as Directors. Further, all Directors of the Company, other than Independent Directors, are liable to retire by rotation. One-third of the Directors who are liable to retire by rotation, retire eveiy year and are eligible for re-election.

Tire Board, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the Remuneration Policy for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees of the Company, a copy of which is enclosed as "Annexure -1" to this Report.

11. Board Evaluation

Tire Board carried out annual performance evaluation of its own performance and that of the individual Directors as also functioning of the Board Committees, as required in terms of Section 134(3) (p) of the Act. Tire performance evaluation of the Boar d and individual Directors was based on criteria approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Tire Directors expressed their satisfaction with the overall evaluation process.

12. Number of Board Meetings

During the financial year 2024-25 there were 16 (Sixteen) meeting of Board of Director were held.

13. Board Committees

Tire composition of the committees of the Board has undergone a change during the Financial Year. Tire composition of the three Board Committees at the end of the year is as follows: -

AUDIT COMMITTEE S. No. Name Designation 1 Mr. Rameshwar Dayal Chairperson 2 Mr. Jignesh Keshav Barot Member 3 Mr. Jubirr Prenrji Gada Member NRC COMMITTEE S. NO. Name Designation 1 Mr. Rameshwar Dayal Chairperson 2 Mr. Jignesh Keshav Barot Member 3 Mr. Jubirr Prenrji Gada Member

SRC COMMITTEE S. No. Name Designation 1 Mr. Rameshwar Dayal Chairperson 2 Mr. Jignesh Keshav Barot Member 3 Mr. Jubirr Prenrji Gada Member

14. Directors Responsibility Statement

As required under Section 134(5) of the Act, your Directors confirm having:

i. followed iii the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

ii. selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of tire profit/loss of the Company for that period;

iii. taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of your Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis; and

v. Proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

vi. having laid down the internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively.

15. SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES

Tire Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture.

16. LISTING INFORMATION

Tire Equity Shares of the Company are presently listed only at BSE Limited.

17. DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES

Tire securities of tire Company are admitted with NSDL and CDSL, tire ISIN allotted to the

Company is INE378P01036 after the reduction of capital pursuant to approved Resolution

Plan.

18. SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

As on 31 st March, 2025 tire structure of share capital of the Company is as follows:

No. of shares Amount (In Rs.) Authorised share capital 1,77,50,000 Equity shares of par value Rs. 2/- each 1,77,50,000 3,55,00,000 25,00,000, 0% Convertible Preference Share capital Rs. 10/- each 25,00,000 2,50,00,000 Issued, subscribed and fully paid up 5,28,007 Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid J3P 52,78,007 1,05,56,014 25,00,000, 0% Convertible Preference Share 25,00,000 2,50,00,000 capital Rs.10/- each

During the Financial year under review, tire Board, pursuant to the approved Resolution Plan of the Company by the Honble NCLT vide its order dated 29 th February, 2024, approved allotment of Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- to foliowiirgs:

i. BRCCA Services Private Limited - 50,00,000 Equity Shares

ii. Ingenius Investment Advisors LLP - 12,50,000 Equity Shares

19. REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In terms of Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the provision of Regulation 27 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to the Company since the paid- up capital of the Company is below Rs. 10 Crore and also the net worth of the Company is below Rs. 25 Crore. Thus, the Company is not required to attach the Corporate Governance report with the Report of the Board of Directors.

20. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

During the year under review, tire provisions of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

21. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

During the year under review, no remuneration was paid to any Director of the Company. Further, no remuneration was paid to any employees of your Company covered under the provisions of Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

22. RISK MANAGEMENT

Tire Board has approved the Risk Management Policy of the Company. Tire Companys risk management framework is designed to address risks intrinsic to operations, financials and compliances arising out of the overall strategy of tire Company.

Tire Company manages monitors and reports on the principal risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its objectives. Tire responsibility for management of risks vests with the Managers/ officers responsible for the day-to-day conduct of the affairs of the Company. Risk focused audits are carried out periodically by the Internal Auditors, which lead to identification of areas where risk management processes need to strengthened. Annual update is provided to the Board on the effectiveness of the Companys risk management systems and policies.

23. FIN AN AN Cl AL CONTROLS & INTERNAL AUDIT

Tire Company has adequate internal financial controls with respect to the financial statements, commensurate with the size and scale of the operations of the Company. During the year under review, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in operation has

been observed. Internal audit of the Company has been carried out during the year. Tire Audit Committee reviews the internal audit findings, provides guidance on internal controls and ensures that the internal audit recommendations are implemented.

24. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided along with the purpose for which the loan or guarantee or security proposed to be utilized by the recipient are provided in the Financial Statements for the year under review.

25. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Details of transactions with related parties during financial year 2024-25 are provided in the notes to the financial statements. There were no transaction requiring disclosure under section 134(3)(h) of the Act.

Tire Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board is available on the website of the Company i.e. www.omansh.co.in

26. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS / COURTS /TRIBUNALS

During tire year under review no significant order was passed by any Regulators / Courts / Tribunal.

However, in previous year FY 2023-24 the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) was initiated by the Honble NCLT, New Delhi Bench vide its order dated 31st January, 2023 against the Company and the Honble NCLT, New Delhi Bench vide its order dated 29th February, 2024 was pleased to sanction the resolution plan (hereinafter referred to as the Approved Plan).

Pursuant to Clause 11.4 of Resolution Plan approved by tire Honble NCLT, New Delhi Bench vide its order dated 29th February 2024, all penalties/fines imposed on the Company prior to the Plan Effective Date i.e. 29th February 2024 (Date of passing of order by the Honble NCLT, New Delhi Bench) shall stand waived off.

27. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Tire detailed Annual return is available on the website of the company i.e www.onrarrsh.co.irr

28. AUDITORS AND AUDIT REPORT

M/s MKRJ & Co., Chartered Accountants, was appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company from the conclusion of the 48th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of AGM to be held for financial year ending 31st March 2026.

However, M/s MKRJ & Co., Chartered Accountants, have resigned as Statutory Auditor of the Company w.e.f. 22 nd August, 2025. M/s MKRJ & Co., Chartered Accountants, have conducted the Statutory Audit for financial year 2024-25 and placed their report for the same.

The Auditors Report does not contain airy qualification, reservation or adverse remark. Further the report of auditor does not contain airy remarks under Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year under review, the statutory auditors has not observed airy instance of fraud Committed against the company by its officers or employees. Hence, no reporting under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 is required.

Tire Board, subject to approval of the members at ensuing Annual General Meeting, has proposed to appoint M/s. Singlri Chugh and Kumar, Chartered Accountants [FRN: 013613N] as statutoiy auditor of the Company due to the resignation of existing Statutory Auditors.

29. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Conservation of Energy:

(i) Tire steps taken or impact on conservation of energy Eveiy possible step is being taken to conserve the resources of energy by the company. (ii) the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy In the current fiscal year the company has not used airy other alternate source of energy. (iii) Capital investment on energy conservation equipment Nil

Technology Absorption:

(i) (i) Tire efforts made towards technology Absorption Nil (ii) (ii) Tire benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product develop mentor import substitution Nil (iii) (iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year): NA (a) the details of technology imported NA (b) the year of import NA (c) whether tire technology been fully absorbed NA (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof NA (iv) the expenditure incurred on Research And Development Nil

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

There were no foreign exchange earnings or foreign exchange outflow during tire year.

30. Secretarial Auditor & Secretarial Audit Report

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has appointed M/s NSP & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Tire Secretarial Audit Report is annexed as Annexure-II.

Tire comments made by the Secretarial Auditor are self- explanatory and do not require and further comments.

31. TRANSFER OF DIVIDEND AND SHARES TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND(IEPF)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124(5) of the Act, read with the IEPF Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (the Rules), all unpaid or unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred by the Company to the IEPF established by the Central Government, after the completion of seven (7) years from the date of transfer to Unclaimed/Unpaid Dividend Account.

Your Company was not requir ed to transfer any amount to IEPF Account during the financial year under review.

32. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

Provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 mandates the Company to formulate a Code of Practices arid Procedures for Fair - Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive information arid Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading of Shares by Insiders.

Accordingly, the Board had formulated the Code of Practice for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and the Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of trading of Shares by Insiders in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ("Regulation"). Tire objective of these Codes is to prevent misuse of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI") by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives. Tire Board has also formulated and adopted a Policy on Determination of Legitimate Purpose as per the provisions of these Regulations.

Further, the Company has also put in place adequate & effective system of internal controls and standard processes to ensure compliance with the requirements given under these regulations for prevention of insider trading.

Tire said Codes are uploaded on the website of the Company.

33. ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM AND WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Tire Vigil Mechanism Policy of the Company is formulated in terms of Section 177 (9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the provisions of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Excharrge(s) and thereby also incorporates Whistle Blower Policy. That as per the said policy protected disclosures can be made by the whistle blower to the dedicated e-nrail / telephone line/ letter to Chairman of Audit Committee.

34. POLICY ON PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

Your Company has zero tolerance policy in case of sexual harassment at workplace and is committed to provide a healthy environment to each and eveiy employee of the company. Tire Company has in place "Policy for Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment" in line with the requirements of sexual harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as the said Act) and Rules made there under. As per the provisions of Section 4 of the said Act, the Board of Directors has constituted the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at the Registered Office, Works to deal with the Complaints received by the company pertaining to gender discrimination and sexual harassment at workplace.

Further, as per the provisions of Section 21 and 22 of the aid Act, the Report in details of the number of cases filed under Sexual Harassment and their disposal for the financial year under review, is as under:

(a) number of complaints of sexual harassment received in the year: NIL

(b) number of complaints disposed off during the year: NIL

(c) number of cases pending for more than ninety days: NIL

Further, your Board would like to apprise that the company has complied with the provisions relating to the Maternity Benefit Act 1961

35. HUMAN RESOURCES

Your Company treats its "human resources" as one of its most important assets. Your Company continuously invests in attraction, retention and development of talent on an ongoing basis. A number of programs that provide focused people attention are currently underway. Your Company thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlar gement.

36. COMPLIANCE WITH THE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Tire company has duly complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards during the financial year - 2024-25.

37. CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS INITIATED UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (IBC)

Tire Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) was initiated by the Honble NCLT, New Delhi Bench vide its order dated 31st January, 2023 and the Honble NCLT, New Delhi Bench vide its order dated 29th February, 2024 was pleased to sanction the resolution plan (hereinafter referred to as the Approved Plan) submitted by Raconteur Granite Limited.

38. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

Tire Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34(2) (e) of the Listing Regulations is given as an "ANNEXURE -III to this report.

39. DISCLOSURES WITH RESPECT TO DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT/ UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT (UNCLAIMED SHARES)

Pursuant to Regulation 39 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 reminder letters shall be sent to shareholders whose shares remain unclaimed from the Company. Based on their response, such shares shall be transferred to "Suspense Escrow Demat Account" as per the provisions of Schedule VI of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Tire Regulation is not applicable to the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

Tire disclosure as required under Part F of Schedule V of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 are given below:

a. Aggregate number of shareholders and tire outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the beginning of the year: Nil

b. Number of shareholders who approached listed entity for transfer of shares from suspense account during the year: Nil

c. Number of shareholders to whom the shares were transferred from suspense account during the year - : Nil

d. Aggregate number of shar eholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the end of the year: Nil

e. Voting rights on these shares shall remain frozen till the rightful owner of such shares claims the shares. N.A.

40. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and corporation received from the financial institutions, banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review. Your directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executives, staff and workers.

For and on Behalf of Board of Director For Omansh Enterprises Limited

Sd/-

Avnish Jindal DIN: 02293188 Whole-Time Director

Sd/-

Piyush Gupta DIN: 02174867 Additional Director

Date: 06.09.2025 Place: New Delhi