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SectorTrading
Open₹179.8
Prev. Close₹178.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹179.8
Day's Low₹179.5
52 Week's High₹181.5
52 Week's Low₹46.06
Book Value₹0.11
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)315.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.06
0.11
3.57
3.55
Preference Capital
2.5
2.5
0
0
Reserves
-1.29
-1.1
-4.62
-0.19
Net Worth
2.27
1.51
-1.05
3.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.13
0
1.91
2.02
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-5.55
16.92
Raw materials
-2.1
0
-1.74
-1.82
As % of sales
98.71
0
90.83
90.03
Employee costs
-0.2
0
-0.07
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.02
0
0.01
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.12
0
-0.18
0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-5.55
16.92
Op profit growth
47,019.89
-201.65
4.15
-87.46
EBIT growth
-910.1
-144.09
2.08
-56.6
Net profit growth
230.76
-159.58
4.68
-54.7
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,206.25
|362.29
|4,17,102.67
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
1,406.7
|52.33
|49,375.17
|524.31
|0.62
|1,713.16
|98.55
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,022.25
|324.52
|46,405.19
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
276.6
|17.39
|21,623.88
|288.55
|2.17
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
468.75
|78.52
|15,282.39
|64.47
|0.64
|607.65
|42.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
E D & Wholetime Director
Avnish Jindal
Executive Director
PIYUSH GUPTA
Executive Director
Nilesh Jindal
Executive Director
Purshottam Kumar Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Krishan Kumar Jalan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudesh Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
PARVESH GUPTA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jyoti Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Muskan
490 Eldeco Centre Block A,
Shivalik Colony Malviyanagar,
New Delhi - 110017
Tel: -
Website: http://www.omanshenterprises.com
Email: info@omanshenterprises.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Omansh Enterprises Limited was incorporated on March 20, 1974. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in cloth, clothing, fabrics, ceramic utensils and pottery items in India. The National ...
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Reports by Pipan Oils Ltd
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