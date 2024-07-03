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Pipan Oils Ltd Share Price Live

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179.8
(0.98%)
Jul 6, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open179.8
  • Day's High179.8
  • 52 Wk High181.5
  • Prev. Close178.05
  • Day's Low179.5
  • 52 Wk Low 46.06
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0.11
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)315.15
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Pipan Oils Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹179.8

Prev. Close

₹178.05

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.09

Day's High

₹179.8

Day's Low

₹179.5

52 Week's High

₹181.5

52 Week's Low

₹46.06

Book Value

₹0.11

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

315.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pipan Oils Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2025

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20 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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23 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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11 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Pipan Oils Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Pipan Oils Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Jul, 2026|07:02 PM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.88%

Non-Promoter- 25.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Pipan Oils Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.06

0.11

3.57

3.55

Preference Capital

2.5

2.5

0

0

Reserves

-1.29

-1.1

-4.62

-0.19

Net Worth

2.27

1.51

-1.05

3.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.13

0

1.91

2.02

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-5.55

16.92

Raw materials

-2.1

0

-1.74

-1.82

As % of sales

98.71

0

90.83

90.03

Employee costs

-0.2

0

-0.07

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.02

0

0.01

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.12

0

-0.18

0.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-5.55

16.92

Op profit growth

47,019.89

-201.65

4.15

-87.46

EBIT growth

-910.1

-144.09

2.08

-56.6

Net profit growth

230.76

-159.58

4.68

-54.7

View Ratios

No Record Found

Pipan Oils Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

3,206.25

362.294,17,102.67343.560.046,810.08482.58

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

1,406.7

52.3349,375.17524.310.621,713.1698.55

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,022.25

324.5246,405.1951.970.02275.1742.62

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

276.6

17.3921,623.88288.552.1719,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

468.75

78.5215,282.3964.470.64607.6542.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pipan Oils Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

E D & Wholetime Director

Avnish Jindal

Executive Director

PIYUSH GUPTA

Executive Director

Nilesh Jindal

Executive Director

Purshottam Kumar Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Krishan Kumar Jalan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudesh Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

PARVESH GUPTA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jyoti Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Muskan

Registered Office

490 Eldeco Centre Block A,

Shivalik Colony Malviyanagar,

New Delhi - 110017

Tel: -

Website: http://www.omanshenterprises.com

Email: info@omanshenterprises.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Omansh Enterprises Limited was incorporated on March 20, 1974. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in cloth, clothing, fabrics, ceramic utensils and pottery items in India. The National ...
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Reports by Pipan Oils Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Pipan Oils Ltd share price today?

The Pipan Oils Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹179.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pipan Oils Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pipan Oils Ltd is ₹315.15 Cr. as of 06 Jul ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pipan Oils Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pipan Oils Ltd is 0 and 1611.21 as of 06 Jul ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pipan Oils Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pipan Oils Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pipan Oils Ltd is ₹46.06 and ₹181.5 as of 06 Jul ‘26

What is the CAGR of Pipan Oils Ltd?

Pipan Oils Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 171.00%, 3 Years at 601.88%, 1 Year at 290.36%, 6 Month at 7.31%, 3 Month at 6.26% and 1 Month at 1.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pipan Oils Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pipan Oils Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.12 %

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