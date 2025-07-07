|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|20 Dec 2025
|9 Jan 2026
|12 Jan 2026
|The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Book of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, 9th January, 2026 to Monday, 12th January 2026 (both days inclusive). The Notice of the EGM shall be dispatched to the shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members as on Saturday, 20th December, 2025.
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IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.