Pipan Oils Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.06
0.11
3.57
3.55
Preference Capital
2.5
2.5
0
0
Reserves
-1.29
-1.1
-4.62
-0.19
Net Worth
2.27
1.51
-1.05
3.36
Minority Interest
Debt
1.14
1.77
2.9
6.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.41
3.28
1.85
9.65
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.8
0.8
0.8
4.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.6
2.42
1.03
4.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0.23
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.32
1.23
0.12
1.36
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.38
1.25
1.18
14.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.02
-0.19
-5.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.04
-0.08
-6.07
Cash
0.01
0.06
0
0.01
Total Assets
3.41
3.28
1.84
9.65
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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