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Pipan Oils Ltd Balance Sheet

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179.8
(0.98%)
Jul 6, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.06

0.11

3.57

3.55

Preference Capital

2.5

2.5

0

0

Reserves

-1.29

-1.1

-4.62

-0.19

Net Worth

2.27

1.51

-1.05

3.36

Minority Interest

Debt

1.14

1.77

2.9

6.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.41

3.28

1.85

9.65

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.8

0.8

0.8

4.91

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.6

2.42

1.03

4.51

Inventories

0

0

0

0.23

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.32

1.23

0.12

1.36

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.38

1.25

1.18

14.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.02

-0.19

-5.04

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.04

-0.08

-6.07

Cash

0.01

0.06

0

0.01

Total Assets

3.41

3.28

1.84

9.65

Omansh Enterpri. : related Articles

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