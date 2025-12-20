Outcome of the Board Meeting held today for transacting the agenda items as annexed herewith Notice is hereby given for the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th January 2026 at 12:00 Noon (IST) for transacting the matters as annexed herewith (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.12.2025) Outcome of EGM held through Video Conferencing on Monday, 12th January, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 12.01.2026) Voting results of the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 12th January, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/01/2026) Reply with respect to the clarification sought regarding delayed submission of the proceedings of General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/01/2026)