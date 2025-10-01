|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2025
|16 Sep 2025
|AGM 30/09/2025 Proceedings of 50th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025) Scrutinizers Report for 50th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 30th September 2025 Voting Results of the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 30th September 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 03.10.2025) Reply with respect to the clarification sought regarding delayed submission of the proceedings of General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08.10.2025)
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