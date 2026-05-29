Board Meeting 28 May 2026 23 May 2026

Omansh Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of 1) Audited financial results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2026 2) Assignment Agreement executed between the Company and M/s Tvisha Corporate Advisors LLP 3) Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2026 has been revised to 28/05/2026 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2026 has been revised to 28/05/2026. We herewith submit the outcome of Board Meeting held today to discuss and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026 along with other agendas as mentioned in the annexure. Extract of Minutes of Board meeting held on 28th May, 2026 for considering reclassification of Promoter to Public Category (As per BSE announcement dated on : 28.05.2026)

Board Meeting 1 May 2026 1 May 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting for transacting the agendas as annexed herewith. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding cancellation of warrants as detailed in the annexure attached herewith

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2026 4 Apr 2026

We hereby submit the outcome of Board Meeting held today on saturday, 4th April, 2026 for transacting the agendas as annexed herewith.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 11 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results Omansh Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The following matters: 1) The Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2025; 2) The sitting fees to Non- Executive/ Independent Directors for attending Board Meetings and Committee Meetings pursuant to the provisions of Section 197 of Companies Act, 2013; 3) Review of action(s) taken on matters since last meeting of the Board; Outcome of Board Meeting held today on Saturday, 14th February, 2026 for transacting the agendas as annexed herewith (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026) We herewith submit the revised un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2025 in response to the query received pertaining to the format of the financials (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 09.03.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Jan 2026 13 Jan 2026

The members of the Company in their meeting held on Monday, 12th January 2026 were requested to consider and approve the change in the name of Company from Omansh Enterprises Limited to Pipan Oils Limited

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2025 11 Dec 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting held today for transacting the agenda items as annexed herewith

Board Meeting 20 Nov 2025 20 Nov 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held today for transacting the agendas as annexed herewith

Board Meeting 31 Oct 2025 27 Oct 2025

Omansh Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 31st October 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: 1) The un-audited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half-Year ended 30th September 2025; 2)Re-constitution of the Audit Committee; 3) Re-constitution of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee Outcome of the Board Meeting held today on 31st October 2025 for transacting the agendas as annexed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 31.10.2025)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2025 26 Sep 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting held today to transact the matters as annexed herewith

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2025 6 Sep 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held today for transacting the agendas annexed herewith.

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2025 22 Aug 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting held today, on 22nd August 2025 at 03:00 pm and concluded at 04:00 pm, to transact the matters as annexed herewith

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025