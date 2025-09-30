AGM 30/09/2025 Proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting of B J Duplex Boards Limited, held on Tuesday, 30th September 2025 at 2:00 PM at Ghalib Institute, Plot No. 1, Aiwan-e-Ghalib Marg (Mata Sundari Lane), New Delhi - 110002 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.09.2025) Voting results of the 31st Annual General Meeting of B J Duplex Boards Limited, held on Tuesday, 30th September 2025, along with the scrutinizer report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 03.10.2025)