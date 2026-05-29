Board Meeting 29 May 2026 22 May 2026

BJ Duplex Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. Please find enclosed herewith Standlone Financial Results for financial year ended March 31, 2026 Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Wing A, 2nd Floor, Ghalib Institute, Aiwan-e-Ghalib Marg (Mata Sundri Lane), Minto Road, Central Delhi, New Delhi - 110002, inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29.05.2026)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2026 3 Apr 2026

BJ Duplex Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The proposal of issuance of one or more instruments including equity shares/convertible securities either by way of Preferential Issue/Rights Issue/or any other mode as may be considered or as may be deemed fit and/or other modalities including determination of price thereon With reference to the captioned subject and in terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time (SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of B J Duplex Boards Limited (the Company), at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, April 08, 2026, has inter alia, considered and approved the following business: (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 08.04.2026). Corrigendum to the outcome of the board meeting held on April 08, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :09.04.2026)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2026 4 Apr 2026

1. Change of Name of the Company The Board has approved the proposal for change in the name of the Company from B J Duplex Boards Limited to any one of the following names, subject to approval of the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, BSE Limited, shareholders of the Company and other regulatory authorities, as may be required: 1. PRABHATAM INFRAVENTURE LIMITED 2. PRABHATAM INFRA REALTY LIMITED or such other name as may be made available by the Registrar of Companies.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

BJ Duplex Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve BJ Duplex Boards Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated February 12, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

BJ Duplex Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve B J Duplex Boards Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of B J Duplex Boards Limited (the Company) in terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015). Outcome of meeting of the Board of Director of BJ Duplex Boards Limited held on Friday, November 14, 2025 change in registered office within local limits. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025) Pursuant the Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2025, we are enclosing herewith the copies of the newspaper advertisement in Financial Express (English) & Jansatta (Hindi) Publised Today i.e November 15, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2025)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2025 30 Aug 2025

Outcome of Board meeting held on 30 August, 2025.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

BJ Duplex Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations 2015) we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of B J Duplex Boards Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 13 2025 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2025. Further as intimated earlier vide our Letter dated June 30 2025 the trading window of the Company will be closed till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives. With reference to the captioned subject and our intimation dated August 07, 2025, and in terms of Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, August 13, 2025, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2025. Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2025. 2. Limited Review Report for the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results issued by M/s V.R. Bansal & Associates, Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2025 15 Jul 2025