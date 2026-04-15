|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|8 Apr 2026
|8 May 2026
|Considered and approved the draft notice convening the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, May 08, 2026, for the purpose of obtaining approval in respect of the proposed Preferential Issue. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the compnay is schedule to be held on Friday, May 08, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :15.04.2026) Corrigendum to Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2026) Proceeding and Outcome of Extra Ordinary General meeting held on 08th May, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 08.05.2026)
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