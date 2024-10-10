iifl-logo-icon 1
Puravankara Ltd Dividend

347.75
(2.17%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Puravankara CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend23 Jan 20241 Feb 20241 Feb 20246.3126Interim
We write to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. January 23, 2024 has considered and approved the payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 6.30 per share for the Financial Year 2023-24 on 23,71,49,686 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/-.

Puravankara: Related News

Puravankara logs 18% y-o-y growth in September quarter sales

Puravankara logs 18% y-o-y growth in September quarter sales

10 Oct 2024|03:06 PM

In the first half of FY25, client collections increased by 27% to ₹1,998 Crore from ₹1,575 Crore in the previous year.

