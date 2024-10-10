|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Jan 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|6.3
|126
|Interim
|We write to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. January 23, 2024 has considered and approved the payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 6.30 per share for the Financial Year 2023-24 on 23,71,49,686 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/-.
