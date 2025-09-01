AGM 30/09/2025 The Register of Members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 24.09.2025 TO 30.09.2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/09/2025) Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of AGM held on 30.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.09.2025)