iifl-logo

Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
6.02
(-4.44%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open6.3
  • Day's High6.5
  • 52 Wk High8.2
  • Prev. Close6.3
  • Day's Low6.02
  • 52 Wk Low 2.92
  • Turnover (lac)0.42
  • P/E31.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.88
  • EPS0.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

₹6.3

Prev. Close

₹6.3

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.42

Day's High

₹6.5

Day's Low

₹6.02

52 Week's High

₹8.2

52 Week's Low

₹2.92

Book Value

₹11.88

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.2

P/E

31.68

EPS

0.19

Divi. Yield

0

Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2025

arrow

1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:52 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

8.65

8.65

8.65

8.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.47

1.16

1.04

0.56

Net Worth

10.12

9.81

9.69

9.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.06

0.05

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

29.83

-34.88

Raw materials

0

-0.36

-0.2

0.35

As % of sales

0

0

309.92

693.13

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.12

-0.05

-0.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.33

0.01

0.16

0.07

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.04

0

-0.02

Working capital

4.46

0.52

11.85

2.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

29.83

-34.88

Op profit growth

-66.74

172.2

54.11

-44.75

EBIT growth

2,211.15

-85.7

125.36

-34.39

Net profit growth

-1,172.17

-114.11

227.75

-32.9

View Ratios

No Record Found

Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

507.05

13.619,982.06218.642.47848.48312.6

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

111.12

82.9310,673.29-180.91.81,886.7109.97

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

965.05

46.049,476.79120.801,487747.13

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

458.9

39.978,848.0374.330238.2781.99

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

658.5

38.838,417.7159.061.97103.9320.33

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manjulaben Navinchandra Kothari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Alkesh Ajitkumar Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

DIMPLE ALKESHKUMAR SHAH

Executive Director & MD

Chirag Kirtikumar Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

MAHAVIR KAMLESHBHAI VIRAMGAMI

Executive Director

Naishadh Dineshbhai Modi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nidhi Bharatbhai Sarkhedi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anjali Abhay Asknani

Additional Director

Lata Gaurav Kimtani

Registered Office

B-301 Titanium City Centre,

100 FT road Anandnagar Road,

Gujarat - 380015

Tel: 91-79-27541073

Website: -

Email: purpleentertainments7@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Shiv Shakti Indust,

Unit No 9 Lower Pare, 7 B J R Boricha Marg,

Mumbai-400011

Tel: 91-022-23016761

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: busicomp@vsnl.com

Summary

Purple Entertainment Limited was established on July 04,1974. The Company is a film productions house span Feature Films, Television commercials, Documentaries, and Music Videos. Company has been wide...
Read More

Reports by Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd share price today?

The Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd is ₹5.20 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd is 31.68 and 0.51 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd is ₹2.92 and ₹8.2 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd?

Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -31.07%, 3 Years at 15.57%, 1 Year at 60.53%, 6 Month at -3.37%, 3 Month at 20.16% and 1 Month at 25.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.