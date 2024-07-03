Invest wise with Expert advice
No Chart Data Available
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorEntertainment
Open₹6.3
Prev. Close₹6.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.42
Day's High₹6.5
Day's Low₹6.02
52 Week's High₹8.2
52 Week's Low₹2.92
Book Value₹11.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.2
P/E31.68
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.65
8.65
8.65
8.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.47
1.16
1.04
0.56
Net Worth
10.12
9.81
9.69
9.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.06
0.05
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
29.83
-34.88
Raw materials
0
-0.36
-0.2
0.35
As % of sales
0
0
309.92
693.13
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.12
-0.05
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.33
0.01
0.16
0.07
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.04
0
-0.02
Working capital
4.46
0.52
11.85
2.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
29.83
-34.88
Op profit growth
-66.74
172.2
54.11
-44.75
EBIT growth
2,211.15
-85.7
125.36
-34.39
Net profit growth
-1,172.17
-114.11
227.75
-32.9
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
507.05
|13.6
|19,982.06
|218.64
|2.47
|848.48
|312.6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
111.12
|82.93
|10,673.29
|-180.9
|1.8
|1,886.7
|109.97
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
965.05
|46.04
|9,476.79
|120.8
|0
|1,487
|747.13
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
458.9
|39.97
|8,848.03
|74.33
|0
|238.27
|81.99
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
658.5
|38.83
|8,417.71
|59.06
|1.97
|103.93
|20.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manjulaben Navinchandra Kothari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Alkesh Ajitkumar Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
DIMPLE ALKESHKUMAR SHAH
Executive Director & MD
Chirag Kirtikumar Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
MAHAVIR KAMLESHBHAI VIRAMGAMI
Executive Director
Naishadh Dineshbhai Modi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nidhi Bharatbhai Sarkhedi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anjali Abhay Asknani
Additional Director
Lata Gaurav Kimtani
B-301 Titanium City Centre,
100 FT road Anandnagar Road,
Gujarat - 380015
Tel: 91-79-27541073
Website: -
Email: purpleentertainments7@gmail.com
Shiv Shakti Indust,
Unit No 9 Lower Pare, 7 B J R Boricha Marg,
Mumbai-400011
Tel: 91-022-23016761
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: busicomp@vsnl.com
Summary
Purple Entertainment Limited was established on July 04,1974. The Company is a film productions house span Feature Films, Television commercials, Documentaries, and Music Videos. Company has been wide...
Read More
Reports by Purple Agrotech Industries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.