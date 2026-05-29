Board Meeting 29 May 2026 21 May 2026

Purple Agrotech Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026

Purple Agrotech Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2025 along with limited review report thereon. Outcome attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2026 3 Feb 2026

OUTCOME OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON TUESDAY, 3RD, FEBRUARY 2026

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Purple Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended as on 30.09.2025 Change in Management of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of BM Held On 04Th November 2025

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2025 1 Sep 2025

Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 03:00 PM. The outcome is attached herewith. The meeting started at 03:00 pm and concluded at 04:00 pm.

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2025 20 Aug 2025

This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was convened today i.e. Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 03:00 PM at the registered office of the company. The outcome is attached herewith. The meeting started at 03:00 pm and concluded at 03:30 pm

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025