To the Members of

Purple Entertainment Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Purple Entertainment Limited ("the Company"), which comprises of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows, the Statement of Changes in Equity for the period ended and notes to the financial statements including summary of Material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred as "the Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025 and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements .

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there is no key audit matter to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the Other Information. The Other Information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors reports thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this Other Information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management, Board of Directors and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgement and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively or ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys management and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

?‚? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

?‚? Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

?‚? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting polices used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management and the Board of Directors.

?‚? Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

?‚? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or

regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub?€section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

?‚? We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief are necessary for the purpose of our audit.

?‚? In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in the paragraph vi below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

?‚? The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

?‚? In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

?‚? On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

?‚? The qualifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph vi below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

?‚? With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to or separate report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

?‚? With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

?‚? With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our and according to the explanations given to us :

?‚? The Company does not have any pending litigation which would have any impact on the financial position of its financial statements

?‚? The Company did not have any long?€term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2025.

?‚? There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2025.

?‚? (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief (Refer Note 37 to the financial statements ), no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

?‚? The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, (Refer Note 38 to the financial statements ), no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

?‚? Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub?€clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

?‚? (a) The company had not proposed any final dividend in the previous year, which was declared and paid by the Company during the year.

?‚? The Company has not declared and paid any interim dividend during the year and until the date of this report.

?‚? The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed any final dividend for the year which is subject to approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

VI. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software (Refer Note 43 to the financial statements ). Additionally, the audit trail has not been preserved by the Company as per statutory requirements for record retention.

For, H S K & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 117014W\W100685 SD/?€

CA Sudhir S. Shah Partner

M. No. 115947

UDIN: 25115947BMKZOB1425

Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 30, 2025

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Purple Entertainment Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls With reference to financial statement under Clause (i) of Sub?€section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of Purple Entertainment Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors Judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company. (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company, and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies of procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as on March 31, 2025 based on the internal control with reference financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For, H S K & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 117014W\W100685

SD/?€

CA Sudhir S. Shah Partner

M. No. 115947

UDIN: 25115947BMKZOB1425

Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 30, 2025

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Purple Entertainment Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

?‚? In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets :

?‚? (A) The Company is in the process of updating of proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) As the Company does not hold any intangible assets, reporting under clause 3(i) of the Order is not applicable.

?‚? The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. According to information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

?‚? The company does not have any immovable properties, so this clause is not applicable to the company.

?‚? According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment during the year.

?‚? No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

?‚? (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the company does not hold any physical inventory, and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

(b) As per the information and explanations provided to us and based on our verification of relevant records, we report that the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from banks during the year, secured against current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

?‚? According to information and explanation given to us, The Company has not made any investments , provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms and other parties, in respect of which :

?‚? The Company has provided unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Aggregate Amount during the year Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date

(Rs. In Lakhs) (Rs. In Lakhs) \u2010 Subsidiaries Nil Nil \u2010 Joint Ventures Nil Nil \u2010 Associates Nil Nil \u2010 Others 552.64 1,565.85

The Company has not given guarantee or provided security to any company, firm, Limited Liability Partnership or any other party during the year.

?‚? The grant of all the above?€mentioned loans or advances in the nature of loans are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

?‚? In respect of loans granted or advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and in the absence of such schedule, we are unable to comment on the regularity of the repayments of principal amounts and payment of interest. (Refer reporting under clause (iii)(f) below).

?‚? According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

?‚? No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

\uf0b7 The Company has granted Loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, details of which are given below: Particulars All parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment Rs. 552.64 Lakhs Nil Nil Percentage thereof to the total loans granted 100% Nil Nil

?‚? In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect loans given. The company has not made any investment, given guarantee or provided security as provided in section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

?‚? In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and is not holding any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

?‚? According to the information and explanation given to us, provision regarding maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

?‚? In respect of statutory dues:

?‚? The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income?€Tax, GST and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

?‚? According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods & Service Tax and Customs Duty which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

?‚? There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

?‚? (a) the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

?‚? The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

?‚? To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, Term loans were not taken during the year, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

?‚? On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short?€term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long?€term purposes by the Company.

?‚? The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

?‚? The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

?‚? (a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

?‚? (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

?‚? No report under sub?€section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT?€4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

?‚? As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report).

?‚? The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

?‚? In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 for all the transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under section 133 of the Act.

?‚? In our opinion, though the Company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, it does not have the same established for the year.

?‚? No Internal audit carried out by the company, Hence, we were unable to obtain on timely basis any of the internal audit reports. Accordingly, we have not considered.

?‚? In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non?€cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors during the year. Hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

?‚? (a) The provisions of section 45?€IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

?‚? The Company has not conducted any Non?€Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

?‚? The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

?‚? There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

?‚? The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

?‚? There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

?‚? According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

?‚? The Company was not having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For, H S K & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 117014W\W100685

SD/?€

CA Sudhir S. Shah Partner

M. No. 115947

UDIN: 25115947BMKZOB1425

Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 30, 2025