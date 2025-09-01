TO,

THE MEMBERS

PURPLE ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

Your directors have pleasure in presenting the Boards Report of your Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts and the Auditors Report of your company for the financial year ended, 31st March, 2025.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone 2024\u20102025 2023\u20102024 Gross Income 123.01 137.29 Profit Before Interest and Depreciation 96.32 81.93 Finance Charges 54.99 66.62 Gross Profit 41.33 15.31 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 Net Profit Before Tax 41.33 15.31 Tax 10.53 3.36 Net Profit After Tax 30.80 11.95

DIVIDEND

However, with the view to conserve the resources of company, the directors are not recommending any dividend.

AMOUNTS TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES

The Board of the company has decided to carry current year profit to its reserves.

INFORMATION ABOUT SUBSIDIARY/ JV/ ASSOCIATE COMPANY

Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid last year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the ends of the financial year to which these financial statements relate on the date of this report.

ANNUAL RETURN

The copy of Annual Return as per under section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, is available on the website of the company for your kind perusal and information . The link of the website is https://purple-entertainment.co.in/ .

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company follows a well-structured induction programme for orientation and training of Directors at the time of their joining to provide them with an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the Company, its management, its operations and the industry in which the Company operates. At the time of appointing a director, a formal letter of appointment is given to him/her, which inter-alia explains the role, function, duties and responsibilities expected of him/her as a Director of the Company. The Director is also explained in detail the Compliance required from him/her under the Companies Act, 2013, the Listing Regulations and other relevant regulations and affirmation taken with respect to the same.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the Financial Year 2024-25, the Company held Seven (7) board meetings of the Board of Directors as per Section 173 of Companies Act, 2013 which is summarized below. The provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI LODR were adhered to while considering the time gap between two meetings.

Sr. No. Date of Meeting Board Strength No. of Directors Present 1. 30/05/2024 5 5 2. 24/06/2024 5 5 3. 14/08/2024 5 5 4. 29/08/2024 5 5 5. 14/11/2024 5 5 6. 14/02/2025 5 5 7. 07/03/2025 5 5

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of the Company confirms that-

?‚? In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

?‚? The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

?‚? The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

?‚? The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

?‚? The directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

?‚? The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

AUDITORS and REPORT thereon

M/s. H S K & CO.LLP, Chartered Accountant is continued as the Statutory Auditor of the company for the financial year ending on 2025.

There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Auditors Report which require any clarification/ explanation. The Notes on financial statements are self-explanatory, and needs no further explanation.

Further the Auditors Report for the financial year ended, 31 st March, 2025 is annexed herewith for your kind perusal and information.

LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The Company has provided Loans. However, the company has not given any guarantee and not made any Investments under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year ended 31st March 2025.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business, if any. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company. And all the transactions were in compliance of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:

?‚? Conservation of energy and Technology absorption

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of conservation of energy and technology absorption have not been furnished considering the nature of activities undertaken by the company during the year under review.

?‚? Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo

There were no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the year under review.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company does not have any Risk Management Policy as the element of risk threatening the Companys existence is very minimal.

DIRECTORS and KMP

There were no changes in the composition of Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the company during the financial year 2024-25.

DEPOSITS

The company has not accepted any deposits during the year.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The company does not meet the criteria of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 so there is no requirement to constitute Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

RATIO OF REMUNERATION TO EACH DIRECTOR

The Company has paid remuneration to the directors as per below:

Sr. NO. Name of Director Amt. paid in the year 2024\u20102025 (Rs. In lakhs) 1 CHIRAG KIRTIKUAMR SHAH 2.00

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Compliance Committees.

A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors who also reviewed the performance of the Secretarial Department.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS and DECLARATION

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms that all the independent directors duly appointed by the Company have given the declaration and they meet the criteria of independence as provided under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

As per the section 178(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Companys Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of three Non-executive Directors. The table sets out the composition of the Committee:

Name of the Director Position held in the Committee Category of the Director Mr. Alkesh Shah Chairman Non- Executive Independent

Director Ms. Manjulaben Kothari Member Non-Executive Independent Director Ms. Dimple Alkeshkumar Shah Member Non-Executive Independent Director

Terms of Reference

The Terms of Reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee are as under:

?‚? To identify persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommend to the Board their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every Directors performance.

?‚? To formulate the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees.

?‚? The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall, while formulating the policy ensure that:

?‚? the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors of the quality required to run the Company successfully;

?‚? relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and

?‚? remuneration to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and senior management involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long-term performance

objectives appropriate to the working of the company and its goals:

?‚? Regularly review the Human Resource function of the Company

?‚? Discharge such other function(s) or exercise such power(s) as may be delegated to the Committee by the Board from time to time.

?‚? Make reports to the Board as appropriate.

?‚? Review and reassess the adequacy of this charter periodically and recommend any proposed changes to the Board for approval from time to time.

?‚? Any other work and policy, related and incidental to the objectives of the committee as per provisions of the Act and rules made there under.

REMUNERATION POLICY

Remuneration to Executive Directors:

The remuneration paid to Executive Directors is recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by Board in Board meeting, subject to the subsequent approval of the shareholders at the General Meeting and such other authorities, as may be required. The remuneration is decided after considering various factors such as qualification, experience, performance, responsibilities shouldered, industry standards as well as financial position of the Company.

Remuneration to Non?€Executive Directors:

The Non-Executive Directors are paid remuneration by way of Sitting Fees and Commission. The Non-Executive Directors are paid sitting fees for each meeting of the Board and Committee of Directors attended by them.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

According to Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 the company s Audit Committee comprised of three directors. The board has accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee. The table sets out the composition of the Committee:

Name of the Director Position held in the Committee Category of the Director Mr. Alkesh Shah Chairman Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Chirag K Shah Member Executive Director Ms. Manjulaben Kothari Member Non-Executive Independent Director

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Secretarial Audit Report as provided by M/s Khushbu Trivedi & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary for the financial year ended, 31st March, 2025 is annexed herewith for your kind perusal and information.

There are qualifications or adverse remarks in the secretarial audit report for which the clarification / explanations are as per below:

Company is not able to find the suitable person for the position of internal auditor and Chief Financial Officer. The company ensure that the same will be comply soon with the requirement of the provision of the Companies Act, 2013.

COST AUDIT

The Cost Audit is not applicable to the company.

VIGIL MECHANISM

As per Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and as per the SEBI LODR, the company has established Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns and made provisions for direct access to the chairperson of the Audit Committee. Company has formulated the present policy for establishing the vigil mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy to safeguard the interest of its stakeholders, Directors and employees, to freely communicate and address to the company their genuine concerns in relation to any illegal or unethical practice being carried out in the Company.

COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the financial year under review, the Company has complied with all the applicable provisions of Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSEL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (Permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

During the year under review, no complaints with allegations of sexual harassment were received by the Company. The statement in respect of compliant received and disposed is as below;

Sr No Particulars Details 1 Number of complaints of sexual harassment received in the year; Nil 2 Number of complaints disposed off during the year; and Nil 3 Number of cases pending for more than ninety days Nil

DETAILS OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

Your company has established adequate internal financial control systems to ensure reliable financial reporting and compliance with laws and regulations.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The management discussion and analysis report as required under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (LODR) has been attached and forms part of this report.

APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

This clause is not applicable to the company as there are no application or proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year 2024-25.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

This clause is not applicable to the company during the year 2024- 25.

A STATEMENT BY THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPLIANCE TO THE PROVISIONS RELATING TO THE MATERNITY BENEFITS ACT, 1961:

This clause is not applicable to the company during the year 2024- 25.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your directors wish to express their grateful appreciation to the continued co-operation received from the Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, Vendors and Shareholders during the year under review. Your directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed service of the Executives, staff and Workers of the Company.

FOR & ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Date: 01.09.2025

Place: Ahmedabad