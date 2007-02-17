INFORMATION

To,

The Board of Directors

Ravita Engineering Services Limited

(Formerly Powermech Services Private Limited) Office No. 202, 2nd floor, Mayuresh Square, Plot No. 17, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Thane, Maharashtra, India, 400614

Dear Madam/Sir,

1. We have examined the attached restated financial information of Ravita Engineering Services Limited (formerly Powermech Services Private Limited) (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or the "Issuer") comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at December 31, 2025, March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, Restated Statement of Profit and Loss and Restated Cash Flow Statement for the nine months period ended on December 31, 2025 and financial years ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 and the summary statement of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the "Restated Financial Information" or "Restated Financial Statements"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on March 24, 2026 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus ("DRHP"), Red Herring Prospectus ("RHP") and Prospectus (collectively known as "Offer Documents"), prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Issue of equity ("IPO") which is annexed to this report and initialled by us for identification purposes.

2. These restated summary statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of:

(i) Section 26 of Part - I of Chapter III of Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014;

(ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 ("ICDR Regulations") and related amendments / clarifications from time to time issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI");

(iii) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("Guidance Note")

3. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with the relevant stock exchange, SEBI, and Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra situated at Mumbai ("RoC") in connection with the

proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Information. The responsibility of the board of directors of the Company includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The board of directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

(i) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated February 2, 2026, in connection with the proposed IPO of the equity shares of the Company;

(ii) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

(iii) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information;

(iv) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. These Restated Financial Information of the Company have been compiled by the management from audited financial statements of the Company as at and for the nine months period ended December 31, 2025 and the financial years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively, which are prepared in accordance with the accounting standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 or 2021, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on March 24, 2026, May 27, 2025, September 06, 2024 and September 05, 2023, respectively:

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a. Special purpose auditors report issued by us dated March 24, 2026 on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the nine months period ended December 31, 2025.

b. Auditors report issued by the us dated May 27, 2025 on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the period ended March 31, 2025.

c. Auditors reports issued by Companys previous auditor(s), M/s. Rinki Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants (the "Previous Auditor") for dated September 06, 2024 and September 05, 2023 on the financial statements as at and for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

The audit for financial year ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 was conducted by the Previous Auditor and accordingly reliance has been placed on the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statements of Profit and Loss, the Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information and (collectively, the "Audited Financial Statements") audited by them for the said years. There are no audit qualifications in the audit reports issued by Previous Auditor and which would require adjustments in the Restated Financial Information of the Company. The financial report included for these period/years is based solely on the report submitted by them.

7. Based on our examination and according to information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Restated Financial Information:

a) Have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping / reclassifications retrospectively as at and for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/ classifications followed as at and for the nine months period ended December 31, 2025;

b) do not require any adjustment for modification as there is no modification in the underlying audit reports;

c) have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and Guidance Note.

8. We have not audited any financial statements of the Company as of any date or for any period subsequent to December 31, 2025. Accordingly, we express no opinion on the financial position, results of operations, cash flows and statement of changes in equity of the Company as of any date or for any period subsequent to December 31, 2025.

9. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements.

10. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 5 above.

11. The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us or the Previous Auditor nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

12. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

13. Our report is intended solely for use of the board of directors for inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with SEBI, Stock Exchange and Registrar of Companies in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for

any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.