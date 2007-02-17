To,

The Members

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 18th Annual Report and the Audited Statement of Accounts of POWERMECH SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED for the year ended on 31stMarch 2025.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS/PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

The financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2025 and the corresponding figures for the last year are as under:-

Particulars Current Year 31st March 2025 Previous Year 31st March 2024 (in lakhs) (in lakhs) Total Income 10,930.02 1,352.78 Total Expense 9404.98 1,133.95 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 1525.04 218.83 Provision for Tax - Current Tax 382.39 72.59 Deferred Tax 1.43 0.01 Tax related to previous years - 3.22 Profit/(Loss) after Tax 1141.22 143.01

2. OPERATIONS:

The Board of Directors are optimistic that the Company will expand its business in future. During the year under review your Company has reported a Profit of Rs. 1141.22 lakhs/- as compared to Rs. 143.01 lakhs during the previous financial year 2024.

3. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no change in nature of business of the Company during the year under review.

4. DIVIDEND:

The Board do not recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2025 in order to accumulate the funds for expansion of business in future.

5. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Board of Directors do not recommend to transfer any amount to any specific reserve account.

6. STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIR:

During the year, Companys has earned a total revenue of Rs. 10,930.02 lakhs from operations as compared to Rs. 1,352.78 Lakhs in the previous year.

7. CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL:

The Authorised and Paid up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March 2025 stood at Rs. 10,00,000/-. There was no change in the Share Capital during the year under review. Further, the Company has not issued shares or granted stock options or sweat equity.

8. CHANGE IN ADDRESS OF THE REGISTERED OFFICE

After the closure of the financial year 2024-25, the Companys registered office was shifted within the local limits from ‘Office No. 44 & 45, 2nd Floor, PI - 18/27, Hiranandani Complex, Sector - 07, Kharghar, Raigarh, Navi Mumbai-410210 to ‘Office No.202, 2nd Floor, Mayuresh Square, Plot No.17, Sector-15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai-4000614, with effect from 15th May, 2025.

9. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits which falls under the purview of the meaning of deposits as per section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder during the year under review.

10. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

Twelve Board Meetings were held during the financial year 2024-25. The intervening gaps between the Meetings were within the period prescribed under the Act read with Secretarial Standard on Meetings of the Board of Directors.

11. CHANGES IN DIRECTOR AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

During the year under review Mr. Dinkar Bagaria (DIN: 10032078) and Mrs. Twinkle Pandey, (DIN: 10838072) were appointed as Director and Non Executive Independent Director respectively w.e.f. 21st February, 2025. Further, they tendered their resignation from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. 28th March, 2025. Mrs. Vatsala Sunildutt Goswami also tendered her resignation w.e.f. 22nd February, 2025.

Mr. Vibhoar Agrawal (DIN: 02331469) and Mrs Rachita Agrawal (DIN: 07935029) were appointed as Directors of the Company w.e.f. 27th March, 2025.

12. DISCLOSURE OF DIRECTORS REMUNERATION IN THE BOARDS REPORT OF THE COMPANY:

The provisions of Section 178(1) relating to constitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee are not applicable to the Company.

13. AUDITORS AND REPORTS:

There has been resignation of M/s. Rinki Gupta, (Registration Number of Firm: 143383W), Chartered Accountants and M/s Sambit Das & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 332767E) Statutory Auditor of the Company. M/s Piyush Kothari & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 140711W), Ahmedabad were appointed as the Statutory auditors of the Company by the members on 30th April, 2025 to fill the casual vacancy caused by resignation of M/s Sambit Das & Associates to hold office until the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held for Financial Year 2024-25 and to conduct the Statutory Audit for the Financial Year 2024-25. They have given the report on the Annual Accounts for Financial Year 2024-25.

The Company has received eligibility certificate from the Statutory Auditor confirming that they are not disqualified under section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the provisions of the Chartered Accountant Act, 1949 to act as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Your Directors have recommended them to be appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

14. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS BY THE BOARD ON EVERY QUALIFICATION OR ADVERSE REMARK BY AUDITORS:

There are no qualifications/adverse remarks by Auditors. The observation made by the Statutory Auditors in their report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025, read with explanatory notes therein are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

15. MAINTENANCE OF COST AUDIT RECORDS:

The Company is not required to maintain of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

16. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The details of employees pursuant to Rule 5(2) & (3) of The Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given separately as per Annexure A.

17. DIRECTORSRESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year ended on 31st March, 2025 of the profit of the Company for that period;

(c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on an ongoing concern basis; and

(e) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and

that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

18. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS AND SECURITIES UNDER SECTION 186:

During the year under review, the details of the loans and advances given by the Company and the investments made by the Company is given in the financials and are as per provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has not given any guarantee or security during the financial year under review.

19. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Board of Directors of the Company believe that the Companys system is enough and adequate and there exists sufficient Internal Financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements.

20. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

During the year the Company has not entered into any transaction as per provision of Section 188 of Companies Act, 2013, hence Form AOC-2 is not attached.

21. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

Risks are event, situation or circumstances which may lead to negative consequences on the Companys businesses. Risk management is structured approach to manage uncertainty. A wide approach to Risk Management is being adopted by the Company and key risks will now manage within unitary framework. As a formal roll-out, all business divisions and corporate function will embrace risk management policy and guidelines and make use of these in their decision making. Key business risks and their mitigation are considered in the annual/strategic business plans and in periodic management reviews. The risk management process in our multi-business, multi-site operations, over the period of time will become embedded into the Companys business systems and processes, such that our response to risks remain current and dynamic.

22. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/ JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

During the year under review, there are no Companies which has become/ceased to become a Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies.

23. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTGO:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

(a) Conversation of Energy:

(I) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy Companys operation does not consume significant amount of energy. (ii) the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy. Not applicable, in view of comments in clause (i) (iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments Not applicable, in view of comments in clause (i)

(b) Technology absorption:

(i) the effort made towards technology absorption Nil (ii) the benefits derived like product improvement cost reduction product development or import substitution Nil (iii) in case of imported technology (important during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) Nil (a) the details of technology imported Nil (b) the year of import; Nil (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed Nil (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof Nil (iv) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development Nil

(c) Foreign exchange earnings and outgo - NIL

24. STATEMENT OF DECLARATION GIVEN BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS UNDER SECTION 149(6) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company does not fall within the purview of certain class of Companies that requires Independent Directors.

25. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The provisions of Section 177 relating to constitution of Audit Committee are not applicable to the Company;

26. VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has not established a vigil mechanism, as the Company does not fall under the purview of provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

27. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

In accordance with Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has not constituted Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, as the Company does not fall within the purview of provisions of Companies Act, 2013

28. MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS AFFECTING ON GOING CONCERN STATUS AND FUT URE OPERATIONS:

There are no orders passed by the regulator or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status of Companys operations.

29. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the year under review, the Company has complied with all the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

30. DISCLOSURE PERTAINING TO SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Directors state that pursuant to the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition And Redressal) Act, 2013, no case pertaining to sexual harassment has been reported to the Company

during the Financial Year 2023-2024. Also, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition And Redressal) Act, 2013.

31. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

There was no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year under review.

32. GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure on reporting is required in respect of the following items during the year under review:

a. Exercising of voting rights in respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

b. Disclosure pertaining to frauds reported by Auditors of the Company to the Board or Central Government as per Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

33. ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your Directors wish to record their appreciation for good teamwork rendered by employees in performance of their duties. The Director would also like to thanks Customers, Suppliers, and various Central as well as State Government Departments.