Board Meeting 27 May 2026 19 May 2026

Revati Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2026; b) Any other business with the permission of chair The Audited Financial Results of the Company and Independent Auditors Report for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March, 2026, was reviewed and recommended to the Board by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2026. The copy of which is enclosed along with Independent Auditors Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2026 21 Jan 2026

Revati Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2025 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Dear Sir, Pursuant to provision of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that at the Board of Directors Meeting held today, the following business were transacted: The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2025, was reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors and also taken note of the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor at its meeting held today i.e. 29th January, 2026. The copy of which is enclosed along with Limited Review Report thereon of Statutory Auditors of the Company for your information and records. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 5.00 P.M and concluded at 5.30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.01.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Revati Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un audited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2025. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. This is to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 20205 along with the Limited review Report issued by statutory auditors of the Company has been approved and the copy of the same has been submitted herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 11 Aug 2025