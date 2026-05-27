iifl-logo

Revati Media Ltd Board Meeting

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
11.62
(4.97%)
Jul 22, 2026|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

07/08/2025calendar-icon
07/08/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 May 202619 May 2026
Revati Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2026; b) Any other business with the permission of chair The Audited Financial Results of the Company and Independent Auditors Report for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March, 2026, was reviewed and recommended to the Board by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2026. The copy of which is enclosed along with Independent Auditors Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2026)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202621 Jan 2026
Revati Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2025 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Dear Sir, Pursuant to provision of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that at the Board of Directors Meeting held today, the following business were transacted: The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2025, was reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors and also taken note of the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor at its meeting held today i.e. 29th January, 2026. The copy of which is enclosed along with Limited Review Report thereon of Statutory Auditors of the Company for your information and records. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 5.00 P.M and concluded at 5.30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.01.2026)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
Revati Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un audited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2025. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. This is to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 20205 along with the Limited review Report issued by statutory auditors of the Company has been approved and the copy of the same has been submitted herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2025)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202511 Aug 2025
Revati Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025; b) Any other business with the permission of chair Following Business matters were transacted at the Board Meeting held today - a) The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2025, b) Convening of AGM c) Appointment of Scrutinizer d) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor as per Companies Act. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 6.45 P.M and concluded at 7.45 P.M. You are requested to take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

Revati Media Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Revati Media Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.