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Revati Media Ltd Share Price Live

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11.62
(4.97%)
Jul 22, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

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  • Open11.62
  • Day's High11.62
  • 52 Wk High11.62
  • Prev. Close11.07
  • Day's Low11.62
  • 52 Wk Low 7.9
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.93
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Revati Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

₹11.62

Prev. Close

₹11.07

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.03

Day's High

₹11.62

Day's Low

₹11.62

52 Week's High

₹11.62

52 Week's Low

₹7.9

Book Value

₹1.93

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.49

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Revati Media Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2025

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19 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Revati Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Revati Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|09:03 PM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.64%

Non-Promoter- 66.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Revati Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.11

-1.83

-1.42

-1.44

Net Worth

0.89

1.17

1.58

1.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.58

0.05

0

yoy growth (%)

998.02

0

Raw materials

-0.34

0

0

As % of sales

59.65

7.54

0

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.05

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.02

0

-0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-0.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

998.02

0

Op profit growth

-134.64

-67.31

EBIT growth

-1,494.73

-94.61

Net profit growth

-1,494.73

-94.61

View Ratios

No Record Found

Revati Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

486.55

13.1219,280.59218.642.55848.48312.6

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,154.4

37.2511,218.3651.601,582.5747.13

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

520.6

43.5810,183.2352.60.85208.2581.99

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

94.15

69.038,884.8-180.92.161,886.7109.97

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

645.55

38.968,362.7443.71.99106.5120.33

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Revati Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Manish Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nikesh Oswal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jeeja Ramdas

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kishor Gujale

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivani Mishra

Registered Office

45 Ganpati Bhavan M G Road,

Goregaon (West),

Maharashtra - 400062

Tel: 91-22-8748995/8749001

Website: http://www.revatiorganics.in

Email: revati.organics9@gmail.com

Registrar Office

201, D Wing 2 Flr,

Gokul Industrial Est, Andheri East,

400059

Tel: 022 - 28516020 / 602

Website: www.mcsregistrars.com

Email: subodh@mcsregistrars.com

Summary

Revati Media Limited was initially incorporated as Revati Organics Limited on May 28, 1993. The name of the Company has been changed from Revati Organics Limited to Revati Media Limited on March 17, 2...
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Reports by Revati Media Ltd

Company FAQs

The Revati Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Revati Media Ltd is ₹3.49 Cr. as of 22 Jul ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Revati Media Ltd is 0 and 6.01 as of 22 Jul ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Revati Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Revati Media Ltd is ₹7.9 and ₹11.62 as of 22 Jul ‘26
Revati Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 61.84%, 6 Month at 10.14%, 3 Month at 4.93% and 1 Month at 21.27%.
The shareholding pattern of Revati Media Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 66.35 %

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