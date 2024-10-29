Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorEntertainment
Open₹11.62
Prev. Close₹11.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹11.62
Day's Low₹11.62
52 Week's High₹11.62
52 Week's Low₹7.9
Book Value₹1.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.11
-1.83
-1.42
-1.44
Net Worth
0.89
1.17
1.58
1.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.58
0.05
0
yoy growth (%)
998.02
0
Raw materials
-0.34
0
0
As % of sales
59.65
7.54
0
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.05
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.02
0
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
998.02
0
Op profit growth
-134.64
-67.31
EBIT growth
-1,494.73
-94.61
Net profit growth
-1,494.73
-94.61
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
486.55
|13.12
|19,280.59
|218.64
|2.55
|848.48
|312.6
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,154.4
|37.25
|11,218.36
|51.6
|0
|1,582.5
|747.13
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
520.6
|43.58
|10,183.23
|52.6
|0.85
|208.25
|81.99
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
94.15
|69.03
|8,884.8
|-180.9
|2.16
|1,886.7
|109.97
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
645.55
|38.96
|8,362.74
|43.7
|1.99
|106.51
|20.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Manish Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nikesh Oswal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jeeja Ramdas
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kishor Gujale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivani Mishra
45 Ganpati Bhavan M G Road,
Goregaon (West),
Maharashtra - 400062
Tel: 91-22-8748995/8749001
Website: http://www.revatiorganics.in
Email: revati.organics9@gmail.com
201, D Wing 2 Flr,
Gokul Industrial Est, Andheri East,
400059
Tel: 022 - 28516020 / 602
Website: www.mcsregistrars.com
Email: subodh@mcsregistrars.com
Summary
Revati Media Limited was initially incorporated as Revati Organics Limited on May 28, 1993. The name of the Company has been changed from Revati Organics Limited to Revati Media Limited on March 17, 2...
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Reports by Revati Media Ltd
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