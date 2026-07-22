Revati Media Ltd Management Discussions

Overall review, industry Structure and Developments:

The Company had established a manufacturing unit at Village Gonde Dumale, Taluka Igatpuri, District Thane for producing Almond Oil and various Inorganic Chemicals, conceived by its pioneer promoter, Mr. Girish Shah (Chemical Engineer, UDCT; M.Sc. Tech). The plant operated profitably in 1994–95 and 1995–96, but due to Mr. Shahs ill health and the introduction of stricter environmental norms, operations could not be sustained, leading to closure and takeover of the plant by MSFC under Section 29 of the State Financial Corporations Act.

Thereafter, the management decided to diversify into the entertainment sector and accordingly amended the Main Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association. In compliance with statutory requirements and to better reflect the nature of its present business activities, the Company has changed its name to Revati Media Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to the change of name has been received from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and as the Company is a listed entity, final approval from BSE Limited in this regard has also been obtained.

Business Profile:

Company is a media and entertainment company engaged primarily in buying and selling of films rights.

The key elements of Company during the year were to take appropriate steps to safeguard its position in a fiercely competitive environment and to maintain consistently high standards of corporate governance.

Opportunities:

Company had received In-principle approval for revocation of suspension in the financial year 2023-24 & trading of shares on BSE had been started thereafter. The shift in business model provides opportunities for strategic collaborations, diversification of content, and tapping into new revenue streams in a rapidly growing industry.

Segment wise Performance:

The Management to begin with for revival of the Company with the available resources, there will be single segment of business at the initial.

Future Outlook:

The Company is presently in a revival phase, with efforts directed towards strengthening its position in the highly competitive market. While the year under review did not witness any sales, the Management is actively exploring strategic opportunities in acquiring negative rights of feature films, distribution, and other allied ventures.

Internal control System:

The Company has in place adequate internal control systems, which provide, among other things, reasonable assurance of recording the transaction of its operations in all material respects and provide protection against significant misuse of loss of Companys assets.

Human relations:

The Company believes that the manpower and business network consisting of human being is the primary and most valuable resources to the growth of organization. Your Company put all its efforts for sound and healthy human relation for development of trade and organization.