|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|22 May 2026
|RRP Semiconductor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed herewith Board Meeting Intimation for a Board Meeting Dated 29/05/2026 at 4 pm
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2026
|5 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results RRP Semiconductor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING INTIMATION FOR DATED 11/02/2026 ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 11/02/2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|5 Nov 2025
|RRP Semiconductor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING INTIMATION FOR A BOARD MEETING DATED 14/11/2025 ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 14/11/2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|6 Aug 2025
|RRP Semiconductor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING DATED 14/08/2025 ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 14/08/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jun 2025
|20 Jun 2025
|RRP Semiconductor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING INTIMATION FOR DATED 30/06/2025 ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 30/06/2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/06/2025)
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