Board Meeting 29 May 2026 22 May 2026

RRP Semiconductor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Enclosed herewith Board Meeting Intimation for a Board Meeting Dated 29/05/2026 at 4 pm

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results RRP Semiconductor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING INTIMATION FOR DATED 11/02/2026 ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 11/02/2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

RRP Semiconductor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING INTIMATION FOR A BOARD MEETING DATED 14/11/2025 ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 14/11/2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025

RRP Semiconductor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING DATED 14/08/2025 ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 14/08/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025)

Board Meeting 30 Jun 2025 20 Jun 2025