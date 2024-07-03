Invest wise with Expert advice
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No Record Found
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SectorTrading
Open₹9,166.8
Prev. Close₹9,259.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.27
Day's High₹9,166.8
Day's Low₹9,166.8
52 Week's High₹11,902
52 Week's Low₹1,503.85
Book Value₹6.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,488.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.62
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Reserves
2.78
-8.39
-8.37
-8.3
Net Worth
16.9
-7.79
-7.77
-7.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.06
-0.01
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Nitin Oza
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sumita Mishra
Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO
MANAS RANJAN PALO
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ramesh Mishra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanghamitra Sarangi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sejal Yerapale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sejal Nilesh Patel
Indian Mercantile Chambers,
14-R Kamani Marg Ballard Estat,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: 91-022-56314181/56314182
Website: http://www.gdtal.com
Email: gdtal2000@gmail.com
E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,
Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-40430200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
RRP Semiconductor Limited was formerly incorporated as G D Trading & Agencies Limited on May 28, 1980. The Company has changed its name from G D Trading and Agencies Limited to RRP Semiconductor Limit...
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Reports by RRP Semiconductor Ltd
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