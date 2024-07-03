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RRP Semiconductor Ltd Share Price Live

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9,166.8
(-1.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open9,166.8
  • Day's High9,166.8
  • 52 Wk High11,902
  • Prev. Close9,259.35
  • Day's Low9,166.8
  • 52 Wk Low 1,503.85
  • Turnover (lac)0.27
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.34
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,488.85
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

RRP Semiconductor Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹9,166.8

Prev. Close

₹9,259.35

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.27

Day's High

₹9,166.8

Day's Low

₹9,166.8

52 Week's High

₹11,902

52 Week's Low

₹1,503.85

Book Value

₹6.34

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,488.85

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

RRP Semiconductor Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2025

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1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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RRP Semiconductor Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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RRP Semiconductor Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:29 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.28%

Non-Promoter- 98.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

RRP Semiconductor Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.62

0.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Reserves

2.78

-8.39

-8.37

-8.3

Net Worth

16.9

-7.79

-7.77

-7.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

0.06

-0.01

-0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

RRP Semiconductor Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RRP Semiconductor Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Nitin Oza

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sumita Mishra

Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO

MANAS RANJAN PALO

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ramesh Mishra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanghamitra Sarangi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sejal Yerapale

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sejal Nilesh Patel

Registered Office

Indian Mercantile Chambers,

14-R Kamani Marg Ballard Estat,

Maharashtra - 400001

Tel: 91-022-56314181/56314182

Website: http://www.gdtal.com

Email: gdtal2000@gmail.com

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,

Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-40430200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

RRP Semiconductor Limited was formerly incorporated as G D Trading & Agencies Limited on May 28, 1980. The Company has changed its name from G D Trading and Agencies Limited to RRP Semiconductor Limit...
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Reports by RRP Semiconductor Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the RRP Semiconductor Ltd share price today?

The RRP Semiconductor Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9166.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of RRP Semiconductor Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RRP Semiconductor Ltd is ₹12488.85 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of RRP Semiconductor Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RRP Semiconductor Ltd is 0 and 1444.80 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RRP Semiconductor Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RRP Semiconductor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RRP Semiconductor Ltd is ₹1503.85 and ₹11902 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of RRP Semiconductor Ltd?

RRP Semiconductor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 748.61%, 1 Year at 509.56%, 6 Month at -18.20%, 3 Month at -7.72% and 1 Month at -2.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RRP Semiconductor Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RRP Semiconductor Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.28 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.72 %

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