Sangam Health Care Products Ltd Management Discussions

Healthcare should be extended to the people at an affordable cost and the industry needs to set its priorities straight by treating healthcare activity as a service activity rather than a business activity.

Our Company has emerged as one of the leaders in the Medical Disposables market and it’s continuous efforts for a strong presence in the domestic market. There has been growing awareness among the end users about the threats posed while using Low Quality Infusion sets produced and marketed by the Unorganized Sector. There were conscious efforts from the government which helped the cause more. The share of unorganized sector is falling drastically and there was a corresponding spurt in the demand for quality products in addition to the normal increase in demand.

The Company is making all efforts to meet the increase in demand for our products.