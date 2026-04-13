No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
14.86
14.86
14.86
14.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-34.92
-35.37
-35.79
-34.63
Net Worth
-20.06
-20.51
-20.93
-19.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.53
21.8
20.88
23.61
yoy growth (%)
-56.26
4.38
-11.55
1.95
Raw materials
-5.65
-9.84
-15.05
-12.96
As % of sales
59.26
45.16
72.05
54.91
Employee costs
-2.91
-5.52
-4.8
-5.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.59
3.41
8.93
-6.83
Depreciation
-1.21
-1.25
-1.52
-1.52
Tax paid
0.29
0.63
-1.55
-0.01
Working capital
-1.61
12.46
-8.26
-2.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-56.26
4.38
-11.55
1.95
Op profit growth
-164.79
-143.92
1,087.48
-111.09
EBIT growth
-167.82
-69.73
-784.36
-179.21
Net profit growth
-156.69
-45.01
-207.54
345.63
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,514.7
|74.4
|1,08,049.86
|383.5
|0.17
|2,363.7
|647.83
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
954
|131.95
|92,842.56
|186.95
|0.16
|710.91
|87.3
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
847.45
|366.86
|63,978.93
|28.4
|0.12
|442.93
|121.53
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,754.55
|72.62
|35,856.12
|75.74
|0.26
|968.78
|113.49
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
ASTERDM
681.2
|106.94
|35,294.4
|55.16
|0.71
|665.75
|84.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Padma Ghanakota
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Kakkera
Independent Non Exe. Director
Madhavarao Mandalapu
Managing Director
D. Bhagat Reddy
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
A. Sai Balaji Krishna
Independent Non Exe. Director
Addagarla Tarun
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhilash T
Survey No 182 Yellampet Villag,
Medchal Medchal District,
Telangana - 501401
Tel: -
Website: http://www.sangamhealthcare.co.in
Email: sangamlisting@gmail.com
Plot No 3 Sagar Soci,
Road No 2, Banjara Hills,
Hyderabad - 500034
Tel: 91-40-23545913/4/5
Website: www.xlsoftech.com
Email: xlfield@rediffmail.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Sangam Health Care Products Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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