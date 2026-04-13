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Sangam Health Care Products Ltd Share Price Live

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Sangam Health Care Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

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52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Sangam Health Care Products Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2025

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5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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19 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

13 Apr, 2026|04:35 PM
Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.12%

Non-Promoter- 8.43%

Institutions: 8.43%

Non-Institutions: 21.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Sangam Health Care Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

14.86

14.86

14.86

14.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-34.92

-35.37

-35.79

-34.63

Net Worth

-20.06

-20.51

-20.93

-19.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.53

21.8

20.88

23.61

yoy growth (%)

-56.26

4.38

-11.55

1.95

Raw materials

-5.65

-9.84

-15.05

-12.96

As % of sales

59.26

45.16

72.05

54.91

Employee costs

-2.91

-5.52

-4.8

-5.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.59

3.41

8.93

-6.83

Depreciation

-1.21

-1.25

-1.52

-1.52

Tax paid

0.29

0.63

-1.55

-0.01

Working capital

-1.61

12.46

-8.26

-2.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-56.26

4.38

-11.55

1.95

Op profit growth

-164.79

-143.92

1,087.48

-111.09

EBIT growth

-167.82

-69.73

-784.36

-179.21

Net profit growth

-156.69

-45.01

-207.54

345.63

View Ratios

No Record Found

Sangam Health Care Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,514.7

74.41,08,049.86383.50.172,363.7647.83

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

954

131.9592,842.56186.950.16710.9187.3

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

847.45

366.8663,978.9328.40.12442.93121.53

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

NH

1,754.55

72.6235,856.1275.740.26968.78113.49

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

ASTERDM

681.2

106.9435,294.455.160.71665.7584.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sangam Health Care Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Padma Ghanakota

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Kakkera

Independent Non Exe. Director

Madhavarao Mandalapu

Managing Director

D. Bhagat Reddy

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

A. Sai Balaji Krishna

Independent Non Exe. Director

Addagarla Tarun

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhilash T

Registered Office

Survey No 182 Yellampet Villag,

Medchal Medchal District,

Telangana - 501401

Tel: -

Website: http://www.sangamhealthcare.co.in

Email: sangamlisting@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Plot No 3 Sagar Soci,

Road No 2, Banjara Hills,

Hyderabad - 500034

Tel: 91-40-23545913/4/5

Website: www.xlsoftech.com

Email: xlfield@rediffmail.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Sangam Health Care Products Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sangam Health Care Products Ltd share price today?

The Sangam Health Care Products Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Sangam Health Care Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sangam Health Care Products Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 13 Apr ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sangam Health Care Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sangam Health Care Products Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 13 Apr ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sangam Health Care Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sangam Health Care Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sangam Health Care Products Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 13 Apr ‘26

What is the CAGR of Sangam Health Care Products Ltd?

Sangam Health Care Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 4.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sangam Health Care Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sangam Health Care Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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