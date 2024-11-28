The details of significant and material orders passed by the Regulators /Courts and Appellate Tribunals, during the year under review and till the date of this report are mentioned hereunder:

The Company approached the Hon’ble Securities Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai, seeking restoration of its listing status on BSE Limited, which had been revoked pursuant to the order passed by the BSE Delisting Committee vide its order dated 28.11.2024. The Company submitted a detailed appeal, highlighting the grounds on which the delisting order was contested, and requested immediate reinstatement of its securities to the exchange.

After considering the submissions and the merits of the case, the Hon’ble Securities Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai, vide its order dated 17.04.2025, directed that the Company’s listing on BSE Limited shall be restored forthwith.