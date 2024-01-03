Sangam Health Care Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.59
3.41
8.93
-6.83
Depreciation
-1.21
-1.25
-1.52
-1.52
Tax paid
0.29
0.63
-1.55
-0.01
Working capital
-1.61
12.46
-8.26
-2.18
Other operating items
Operating
-5.12
15.25
-2.4
-10.55
Capital expenditure
0
-15.45
0
0.34
Free cash flow
-5.12
-0.19
-2.39
-10.21
Equity raised
-62.22
-63.42
-73.81
-64.34
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
34.88
14.84
-12.18
14.43
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-32.46
-48.77
-88.39
-60.13
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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