Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.53
21.8
20.88
23.61
yoy growth (%)
-56.26
4.38
-11.55
1.95
Raw materials
-5.65
-9.84
-15.05
-12.96
As % of sales
59.26
45.16
72.05
54.91
Employee costs
-2.91
-5.52
-4.8
-5.24
As % of sales
30.57
25.33
22.98
22.21
Other costs
-2.28
-4.4
-5.66
-5.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.96
20.18
27.11
24.52
Operating profit
-1.31
2.03
-4.62
-0.38
OPM
-13.8
9.32
-22.15
-1.65
Depreciation
-1.21
-1.25
-1.52
-1.52
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.29
-3.32
-5.04
Other income
0.01
2.93
18.41
0.12
Profit before tax
-2.59
3.41
8.93
-6.83
Taxes
0.29
0.63
-1.55
-0.01
Tax rate
-11.26
18.69
-17.42
0.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.29
4.05
7.37
-6.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.29
4.05
7.37
-6.85
yoy growth (%)
-156.69
-45.01
-207.54
345.63
NPM
-24.1
18.59
35.29
-29.03
No Record Found
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+91 9892691696
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