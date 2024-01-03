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Sangam Health Care Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.53

21.8

20.88

23.61

yoy growth (%)

-56.26

4.38

-11.55

1.95

Raw materials

-5.65

-9.84

-15.05

-12.96

As % of sales

59.26

45.16

72.05

54.91

Employee costs

-2.91

-5.52

-4.8

-5.24

As % of sales

30.57

25.33

22.98

22.21

Other costs

-2.28

-4.4

-5.66

-5.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.96

20.18

27.11

24.52

Operating profit

-1.31

2.03

-4.62

-0.38

OPM

-13.8

9.32

-22.15

-1.65

Depreciation

-1.21

-1.25

-1.52

-1.52

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.29

-3.32

-5.04

Other income

0.01

2.93

18.41

0.12

Profit before tax

-2.59

3.41

8.93

-6.83

Taxes

0.29

0.63

-1.55

-0.01

Tax rate

-11.26

18.69

-17.42

0.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.29

4.05

7.37

-6.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.29

4.05

7.37

-6.85

yoy growth (%)

-156.69

-45.01

-207.54

345.63

NPM

-24.1

18.59

35.29

-29.03

Sangam Health Care Products Ltd : related Articles

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