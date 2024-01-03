Sangam Health Care Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
14.86
14.86
14.86
14.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-34.92
-35.37
-35.79
-34.63
Net Worth
-20.06
-20.51
-20.93
-19.77
Minority Interest
Debt
21.98
19.34
21.08
23.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.02
1.06
Total Liabilities
1.92
-1.17
0.17
4.69
Fixed Assets
0.18
1.39
2.61
3.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.43
0.2
0
0.84
Networking Capital
1.11
-3.09
-2.59
0.03
Inventories
1.31
1.73
2.2
1.94
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.62
0.27
0.63
0.61
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.61
2.59
2.48
2.73
Sundry Creditors
-6.58
-6.15
-5.21
-2.79
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.85
-1.53
-2.69
-2.45
Cash
0.21
0.33
0.16
0.01
Total Assets
1.93
-1.17
0.18
4.7
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
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