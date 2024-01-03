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Sangam Health Care Products Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

14.86

14.86

14.86

14.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-34.92

-35.37

-35.79

-34.63

Net Worth

-20.06

-20.51

-20.93

-19.77

Minority Interest

Debt

21.98

19.34

21.08

23.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.02

1.06

Total Liabilities

1.92

-1.17

0.17

4.69

Fixed Assets

0.18

1.39

2.61

3.81

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.43

0.2

0

0.84

Networking Capital

1.11

-3.09

-2.59

0.03

Inventories

1.31

1.73

2.2

1.94

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.62

0.27

0.63

0.61

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.61

2.59

2.48

2.73

Sundry Creditors

-6.58

-6.15

-5.21

-2.79

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.85

-1.53

-2.69

-2.45

Cash

0.21

0.33

0.16

0.01

Total Assets

1.93

-1.17

0.18

4.7

Sangam Health Care Products Ltd : related Articles

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