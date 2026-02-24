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Sangam Health Care Products Ltd Board Meeting

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CORPORATE ACTIONS

14/04/2025calendar-icon
14/04/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Feb 202619 Feb 2026
Sangam Health Care Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the board meeting held on 24.02.2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.02.2026)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20265 Feb 2026
Sangam Health Care Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2025. 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 31.12.2025. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20254 Nov 2025
Sangam Health Care Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2025. 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.09.2025. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2025) Revised Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20256 Aug 2025
Sangam Health Care Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025. 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.06.2025. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025
Board Meeting30 Jul 202526 Sep 2025
Audited Financials Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025

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