Board Meeting 24 Feb 2026 19 Feb 2026

Sangam Health Care Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the board meeting held on 24.02.2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Sangam Health Care Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2025. 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 31.12.2025. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

Sangam Health Care Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2025. 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.09.2025. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2025) Revised Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025

Sangam Health Care Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025. 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.06.2025. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2025 26 Sep 2025