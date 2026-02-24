|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Feb 2026
|19 Feb 2026
|Sangam Health Care Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the board meeting held on 24.02.2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2026
|5 Feb 2026
|Sangam Health Care Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2025. 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 31.12.2025. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|4 Nov 2025
|Sangam Health Care Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2025. 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.09.2025. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2025) Revised Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|6 Aug 2025
|Sangam Health Care Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025. 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.06.2025. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2025
|26 Sep 2025
|Audited Financials Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.