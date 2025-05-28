<dhhead>Independent Auditors’ Report</dhhead>
To
The Members
SANGAM HEALTH CARE PRODUCTS LIMITED
Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion
We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sangam Health Care Products Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 31st March,2025, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, the Profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon
The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.
Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements
The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and
completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.
Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
B) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding party("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.
For M M Reddy & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No. 010371S
Sd/-
Date: 28-05-2025 M Madhusudhana Reddy Place: Hyderabad Partnerkquote>
Membership No: 213077 UDIN: 25213077BMIIAS1132
Annexure ‘A’ to the Independent Auditor’s Report
(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the Members of Sangam Health Care Products Limited of even date)
- In respect of the Company’s fixed assets:
- The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
- The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
- According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds/ registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.
- The Management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical Verification.
- According the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or other parties, covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a), (b) and
(c) of the order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.
- In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable. There were no loans granted during the year under Section 185 of the Act.
- The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2025 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
- The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.
- According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:
- The Company has not been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities Except the dues mentioned below:
Sl. No
Type of Dues
Amt in lakhs
1
TDS Payable
43.84
2
Professional tax payable
7.20
3
Provident Fund
8.53
4
ESI Payable
0.49
TOTAL
60.06
- Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2025 on account of dispute. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no such dues.
- According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
- In our Opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the Management, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to a financial Institution, bank or Government or dues to debenture holders.
- The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3
(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
- In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.
- The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii)(a) to
(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
- In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.
- According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination the company does not have an internal audit system and commensurate with the size and nature of the business.
- According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.
- The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.
- According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.
- There has been no instance of any resignation of the statutory auditors occurred during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company
- According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company is able to pay off the existing liabilities for next one year and material uncertainty doesn’t exist as on date of audit report.
- CSR is not applicable to this company.
- According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company don’t have subsidiaries. Therefore, clause 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
For M M Reddy & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No. 010371S
Sd/-
Date: 28-05-2025 M Madhusudhana Reddy Place: Hyderabad Partner
Membership No: 213077 UDIN: 25213077BMIIAS1132
Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditor’s Report
(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the Members of Sangam Health Care Products Limited of even date)
Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")
We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sangam Health Care Products Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.
Auditor’s Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included
obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting
A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.
Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
For M M Reddy & Co.,
Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No. 010371S
Sd/-
Date: 28-05-2025 M Madhusudhana Reddy Place: Hyderabad Partner
Membership No: 213077 UDIN: 25213077BMIIAS113
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