SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
18.68
18.68
6.23
6.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
726.65
592.34
506.7
381.49
Net Worth
745.33
611.02
512.93
387.72
Minority Interest
Debt
173.21
68.23
88.21
47.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.1
0.98
0.78
0.67
Total Liabilities
918.64
680.23
601.92
436.08
Fixed Assets
101.25
109.79
64.25
49.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
128.22
82.52
59.97
40.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6
4.55
4.27
3.47
Networking Capital
580.7
374.69
300.3
227.48
Inventories
77.8
63.72
56.83
41.99
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
431.23
340.46
281.28
177.72
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
235.66
107.5
102.19
116.89
Sundry Creditors
-114.22
-67.09
-98.02
-84.65
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-49.77
-69.9
-41.98
-24.47
Cash
102.47
108.68
173.12
115.11
Total Assets
918.64
680.23
601.91
436.07
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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